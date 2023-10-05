5 Layou students benefit from Vadeesha John-Brookes bursaries

Five Layou students benefit from Vadeesha John-Brookes bursaries

Vadeesha John-Brookes, a former resident of Layou, has provided financial assistance to five students in the form of a scholarship and bursaries.

On Saturday, September 16, Vakeesha John, John-Brookes’ sister, presented certificates and money to the students and their parents at the Layou Waterfront.

Four students earned EC$500.00 bursaries, and one student received the first EC$500.00 payment of a five-year scholarship worth EC$7,500.00.

The bursaries were awarded to Kanda Homer, Krystal Deshong, Miran Jeffers, and Ryniah Spencer.

Deshong attends Bishop’s College Kingstown, while Homer and Jeffers attend St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown. Spencer attends Central Leeward Secondary School.

Kyle Williams was awarded the full scholarship, which entitles him to EC$500.00 per term until he graduates from St. Vincent Grammar School, provided he meets all of the scholarship’s requirements.

All of the beneficiaries passed this year’s CPEA exams in May, and the majority of them are participating in various community activities.

The youngsters and their parents showed their heartfelt gratitude to John-Brookes, a Vincentian lawyer living in St. Kitts, in a video.

John reminded the recipients that her sister was giving back because “she was once as small as you with big dreams.” She went to Layou Government School and worked her way up…there were some wonderful people who cared about our education. She aspires to be precisely that for you.” John stated.

John-Brookes made a virtual statement and encouraged pupils to give education their all. She also commended the parents for being involved in their children’s lives and emphasized the importance of family and community.

“I am very proud of each of you, and I am confident that you will do well in the future.” Education is critical since it determines the quality of your life. Concentrate on your goals, work hard, and give them your all. Make time to mix your studies with extracurricular and community-building activities to help you relax and develop holistically. Your parents are with you, which makes me glad. A healthy family and a cohesive community are two of the most important cornerstones of success for any student.”

Vadeesha John-Brookes plans to make this an annual event in the hopes of assisting many more young people in Central Leeward in their scholastic endeavors.