Vakeesha John Explains Her Break with the NDP

Former President of the New Democratic Party (NDP) Young Democrats, Vakeesha John, has revealed why she chose not to exit the opposition party quietly, instead making her departure a public declaration of principle. Speaking at a Unity Labour Party (ULP) youth rally, John said her decision was rooted in truth-telling and accountability.

John told supporters that she was repeatedly asked why she did not simply walk away from the NDP without controversy. Her answer, she said, lies in the responsibility to expose what she described as “duplicitous” politics within the party.

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do?” she quoted economist John Maynard Keynes.

“In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act,” she added, invoking George Orwell.

John explained that her fallout with the NDP stemmed from disagreements over the party’s handling of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. While some NDP officials publicly criticized teachers who refused vaccination, others within the party had themselves avoided taking the vaccine.

“It was not the issue itself, but their reaction to my opposing view that forced me to exit,” she said. “They became disrespectful and even threatening when I reminded them of their own contradictions.”

Beyond the pandemic, John accused the NDP of failing to provide clear positions on critical issues such as relations with Taiwan, scholarship programs, and the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) initiative. She argued that the party’s silence left young Vincentians uncertain about their future.

“Students are asking about scholarships, skilled workers are asking about training programs, and the NDP remains mute,” she charged. “We cannot afford leadership that is one foot in and one foot out.”

John said her decision to join the ULP was not about convenience but conviction. She praised the ruling party for consistency in its policies and for maintaining strong ties with Taiwan, continuing student loan concessions, and expanding youth and sports facilities.

“I will not be quiet about the failures I have seen,” she declared. “Leaving silently would have been easy, but speaking out is necessary for the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Her remarks drew loud applause from the rally audience, underscoring the symbolic weight of her defection as the nation heads toward general elections on November 27.