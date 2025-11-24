Former President of the New Democratic Party (NDP) Young Democrats, Vakeesha John, directly addressed speculation that she was financially compensated by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves or the Unity Labour Party (ULP) for her appearance at a youth rally. Speaking to a crowd of young supporters, John dismissed the claims, insisting that her decision to support the ULP was rooted in principle, not payment.

“Young people, when you are ridiculed for speaking about politics and when you are asked about payments, understand that you do not need to be paid. Let your principles pay you. Let your conscience speak for you,” John declared to loud applause.

John contrasted what she described as “shaky leadership” and “promises with no clear plans” in the NDP with what she sees as decisive and consistent leadership under the ULP. She told the rally that her departure from the opposition was not about personal gain but about rejecting ridicule and embracing a vision of progress.

“Our voices are powerful and must be heard, not shut down, not ridiculed, not mocked by a party. That was my reality in the NDP,” she said.

John urged young Vincentians to take ownership of their future, stressing that voting is not about financial reward but about conscience and progress.

“You do not need to be afraid. Let the spirit embolden you. Most of all, you do not need to be paid to vote. Let your voice speak for you, for progress, for policy, for the Unity Labour Party,” she told the crowd.

John’s remarks come after her high-profile break with the NDP, where she previously served as Young Democrats president. She has repeatedly accused the opposition of hypocrisy, particularly on issues such as COVID-19 vaccine mandates and foreign policy and has praised the ULP for clarity in its manifesto commitments.

Her defection has been seized upon by the ULP as a symbolic victory in the battle for youth support ahead of the November 27 general elections. By directly addressing rumours of payment, John sought to reinforce her credibility and frame her move as a matter of integrity rather than opportunism.