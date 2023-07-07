Vakeesha John represents St Vincent at UN Human Rights Youth Summit

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented at the UN Human Rights Youth Summit by former NDP Young Democrats President Vakeesha John.

In her speech, John urged youth and adults alike to stand up for injustices and to know when their human rights are being abused.

“I have stood up to all, from politicians to the common man; I have been in the trenches standing up for human rights. When people ask me, Aren’t you tired? I say to them, in the words of Rosa Parks, “The only tired I was was tired of giving in.”