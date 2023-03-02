Van overturns in Orange Hill, St Vincent, several injured

Several people were injured in an accident in the northern community of Orange Hill on Thursday night after a van overturned.

According to reports, the accident occurred sometime after 6 p.m. in an area called Savanah Gutter in the community of Orange Hill.

Rochelle Baptiste of SVG TV reported that several people were taken to the Georgetown Medical Center.

The St. Vincent Times understands students were among the passengers aboard the bus.

The St. Vincent Times also understands that the van involved in the accident on Thursday night was captured on video in January at North Union, going at high speed and ending up on two wheels.

The vehicle is owned by a police constable who was the driver at the time of the accident.

The cause of Thursday night’s accident remains unclear.