VEEP to phase out Volcanic Eruption Project payments by July 28

Income support/Family Support Grant under VEEP

If you were you a recipient of income support administered by the Ministry of National Mobilisation through funding from the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project, please be advised that all remaining monies in your allocated Bank of SVG accounts must be withdrawn by JULY 28, 2023 to ensure a seamless conclusion to this sub-component of the project.

Income support was provided for a duration of six months under VEEP’s Family Support Grant for eligible citizens who were displaced during the April 2021 volcanic eruptions. The final monthly payments were deposited in December 2022.

If you have any queries or require assistance, please contact VEEP at the Economic Planning Division on (784) 457-1476.

PSA re Truckers registration for the BRAGSA Road Cleaning Programme

All truckers wishing to participate in the August 2023 Road Cleaning Programme, scheduled to commence on August 3, are invited to register at the nearest BRAGSA office as soon as possible.

Application forms are available at all BRAGSA offices; and truckers are reminded to bring photographic identification with them. BRAGSA offices are located in Orange Hill, Rabacca, Colonaire, Biabou, Cane Hall, Arnos Vale, Kingstown, Layou, Troumaca and Chateaubelair.

If you have any inquiries, please contact BRAGSA on (784) 457-2956.

The August 2023 Road Cleaning Programme is an activity funded through the World Bank financed Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project, under its sub-component the Labour Intensive Temporary Employment (LITE) programme.