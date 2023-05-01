Vehicle goes over embankment in Pembroke, St Vincent
A vehicle carrying several passengers went over an embankment in the south-leeward village of Pembroke.
According to reports, one person may have been hurt; the total number of people who occupied the vehicle at the time of the incident is not clear.
The incident occurred sometime around 9 p.m. on the main leeward highway just opposite Bernard Punnett Garage.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.