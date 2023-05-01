Vehicle goes over embankment in Pembroke, St Vincent

A vehicle carrying several passengers went over an embankment in the south-leeward village of Pembroke.

According to reports, one person may have been hurt; the total number of people who occupied the vehicle at the time of the incident is not clear.

The incident occurred sometime around 9 p.m. on the main leeward highway just opposite Bernard Punnett Garage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.