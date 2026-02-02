Vehicle Fund: Friday cites staff, Gonsalves denies approval

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves said that claim that an allocation was left for new vehicles, is a “complete and utter lie.”

Gonsalves on Monday asserted that he never gave approval for such an expenditure and characterizes the narrative as a fabrication by political opponents.

On Thursday Prime Minister Godwin Friday stated, that the inclusion of funds in the budget for a new fleet of vehicles was based on a standing recommendation from staff rather than his own personal request. Friday clarified that the staff had already been advising the former occupant of the office that the vehicles were old enough to be replaced. He mentioned that the money for this was “something they had there before”.

However, Gonsalves provided further context and insights regarding vehicle management and budget allocations.

Administrative Rules vs. Practical Use: Gonsalves acknowledges that an administrative rule exists suggesting vehicles older than five years should be replaced., However, he argues that the official vehicles used by the prime minister do not perform heavy labor compared to public transport and should only be replaced if they are no longer in good condition.,

Historical Precedent: He notes that his personal practice was to ask drivers if a vehicle was working properly before considering a replacement; if it was in good order, he would advise waiting., He mentions inheriting an older vehicle from his predecessor, Sir James, as an example of not immediately seeking new transport upon taking office.

Budgetary Contrast: Gonsalves highlights that while he denies leaving an allocation for vehicles, he did leave $3 million earmarked specifically for Christmas road work and said that his opponents have ignored his contribution to the road work fund while falsely claiming he allocated money for luxury vehicles.

According to Gonsalves, the “heat” surrounding the $600,000 figure is a political tactic used to distract from other budgetary decisions, such as the $1.5 million requested for renovations to the prime minister’s official residence, which he also criticizes as excessive.