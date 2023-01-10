Vehicles ordered in November will be exempt from new customs tariffs

SVG Government to exempt November 2022 ordered vehicles

Individuals who provide evidence demonstrating that they ordered their vehicles for importation by November 15, 2022 will be evaluated under the former Customs taxes regime.

The statement was made on Monday by Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves during his presentation of the budget.

“Cars ordered from Asia take a while to arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. When we changed the tax and tariff structure, many consumers’ 12-year-old vehicles were already on their way to Port Kingston. Under the altered approach, those older automobiles would suffer. Therefore, vehicles with proof of purchase before November 15 will be assessed under the previous system. However, the Customs Department will use all of the legal resources at its disposal to deal with any attempts to fabricate paperwork in order to arbitrarily choose different regulations for various types of automobiles”, Gonsalves stated.

On November 15, 2022, a bill to change the customs tariffs on the importation of newer automobiles, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and vehicles with smaller engines was approved by Parliament, ushering in the new system.

VEHICLE CALCULATOR