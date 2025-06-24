Vendor’s left hand severely wounded in meat cleaver attack

Langley Park Labourer Charged with Wounding

On June 22, 2025, police arrested and charged Jasper Charles, a 46-year-old Labourer of Langley Park, Georgetown, with the offence of wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 42-year-old Vendor of Rabacca by chopping her on her left hand with a meat cleaver.

The offence was committed at Rabacca, Georgetown, on March 14, 2025. Charles appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on June 23, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was placed on a bond in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC for one year; if he defaults, he will spend nine months at His Majesty’s Prison.

He was also fined $500.00 ECC, which is to be paid by July 21, 2025. If he defaults, he will spend four months at His Majesty’s Prison.

Lastly, he was ordered to compensate the complainant in the sum of $400.00 ECC by July 31, 2025. If he defaults, he will spend three months at His Majesty’s Prison.