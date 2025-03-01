Venezuela Accuses Guyana of Seeking Armed Conflict in the Region

Venezuela Accuses Guyana’s Government of Promoting an Armed Conflict in America

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry issued a statement accusing the Irfaan Ali’s Guyanese government of lie in the seeking of an armed conflict in the region through dangerous provocations.

“Venezuela categorically repudiates the unsubstantiated statements of the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, who blatantly lies in asserting that units of the Bolivarian Navy of Venezuela are violating the maritime territory of Guyana,” the Venezuelan statement reads.

The Bolivarian government cleared out that Guyana conceal the fact that those waters are not part of Guyanese territory, since it is a maritime area to be delimited in accordance with international law.

Venezuela called Ali as the “Caribbean Zelensky” saying his statements are fraught with inaccuracies, falsehoods and contradictions in his desire to “disrupt peace and tranquillity in our region by sowing the seeds of a dangerous conflict.”

“This new provocation seeks to escalate and disrupt our region as a zone of peace, and responds to the war-mongering interests of ExxonMobil, with the public backing of pathetic figures like Luis Almagro and Iván Duque,” Venezuela firmly says.

Venezuela condemns the actions of Guyana to grant illegal concessions for the exploitation of energy resources in a disputed territory and an as yet undelimited sea, which it considers a serious violation of international law.

In this regard, the Caribbean nation calls on Guyana to comply with its obligations under the 1966 Geneva Agreement, which establishes a legal mechanism for resolving the territorial dispute, It also reaffirms its commitment to defend its historical rights over the Guyana Esequiba and rejects any provocation towards its National Armed Forces.

“In the face of the threats of conflict launched by the Caribbean Zelensky, in complicity with its international network of global north warriors, Venezuela denounces this aggression and ratifies that it will deploy its Bolivarian diplomacy firmly in defense of peace, the sovereignty and dignity of its people,” Venezuela strongly reiterates in its communiqué.

Due the US and Guyana’s threats, Venezuela will request the convening of the Argyle Mechanism, “an instance that represents the spirit of the Geneva Agreement as a space for the peaceful resolution of the dispute,” and reaffirms “its inalienable rights over Guayana Esequiba.”