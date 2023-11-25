Venezuela Armed Forces builds airstrip next to Essequibo

Fanb builds airstrip next to Essequibo

The Bolivarian National Armed Forces together with the organized people are building a landing strip in a forested area called La Camorra comprehensive development area, in the state of Bolívar.

“Together with the people preparing and organizing the terrain via La Camorra, because Venezuela belongs to all Venezuelans and we are determined to participate together in national development. Independence or nothing!” reads the message posted by the strategic operational commander of the Camorra. Fanb, Domingo Hernández Lárez.

The message was accompanied by a five-second video, showing the work of weeding and cleaning the area, as well as photos of the civil-military union.

In another message, also accompanied by a video, Colonel Juan Gutiérrez Ortiz is seen leading the work and explaining that the landing strip “will serve as a logistical support point for the comprehensive development of Essequibo.”

The Government of Venezuela is carrying out various actions to defend its territory, which is in dispute with the Government of Guyana, which it has denounced for being under the orders of Exxon Mobil and the United States Southern Command.

On December 3, a national consultative referendum will be activated “for the defense of the historical rights of Guayana Esequiba.”