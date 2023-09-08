Venezuela backs the UN multilateralism defense strategy

The ambassador, permanent representative of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the United Nations (UN) and coordinator of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, Geneva Chapter, Héctor Constant Rosales, highlighted the commitment of this Group to advance and achieve full respect for international law, through the promotion, defense, primacy and validity of the Charter.

This was stated during the first meeting of the Group with the director general of the UN Office in Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, in which the purposes and principles that unite the 20 countries in defense of multilateralism were presented.

In this sense, Constant stressed that the Group of Friends promotes the most essential principles of international law, such as respect for sovereignty, equality of States, non-interference in the internal affairs of States, the peaceful settlement of disputes and adherence to International Law enshrined in the Charter, reviews a press release from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

Likewise, he expressed the Group’s rejection of the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that violate international standards and violate the human rights of the peoples of the affected nations.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela Congratulates Colombia-ELN Peace Dialogue Cycle

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro congratulated the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) for holding the fourth cycle of peace talks, which concluded in Caracas with the approval of various agreements, including increasing the humanitarian actions in the areas most affected by the conflict.

Through a statement, the Venezuelan government praised the participation of society in the peace process and the bilateral ceasefire, which will be maintained until February 2024 as agreed by the parties in the third negotiation cycle that took place. In the Habana.

These actions “have demonstrated the serious commitment of the parties to the long-awaited peace in Colombia, which President Gustavo Petro has put so much effort into achieving,” the Venezuelan government pointed out.

It was also recalled that Venezuela, other guarantor countries, institutions and accompanying nations “have constructively and respectfully expressed their faithful disposition with the highest values and responsibilities of cooperation for the construction of peace in Colombia.”

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan President Maduro Visits China

On Friday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived at Shenzhen’s Bo’an International Airport to begin an official visit that will last until September 14.

Upon his arrival in the Asian country, he stated that his visit will serve to strengthen bilateral cooperation and build a new world geopolitics.

Maduro’s visit takes place at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, announced the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying, without offering details about the Venezuelan president’s agenda in the Asian country.

Maduro’s last visit to China occurred in September 2018, when he also met with Xi with the aim of increasing bilateral cooperation between both countries.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez met with the President of Banco de los Brics

The Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez visited the headquarters of the new Development Bank of the BRICS, emerging economic bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, located in the city of Shanghai, in order to reaffirm the importance and role of the body in global governance and economy.

The first visit to the BRICS Bank is part of the work agenda carried out by the Executive Vice President to the People’s Republic of China.

Rodríguez was received by the former Brazilian president, Dilma Rousseff, who holds the position of president of this financial institution from March 2023 to 2025, as well as by the main advisor for Financial Affairs, Alejandro Texeira.

During the extended meeting, the Executive Vice President was accompanied by the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in China, Giusseppe Yoffreda, the deputy to the National Assembly (AN), Nicolás Maduro Guerra, the People’s Power Minister for Petroleum and President of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Pedro Tellechea and other authorities who discussed the interest of various nations in being part of this banking entity.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve