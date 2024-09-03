Venezuela Condemns US for “Piracy” in Confiscation of Maduro’s Aircraft

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry released a statement rejecting the deliberate confiscation by the United States of an aircraft used by the President of the Republic Nicolás Maduro.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces before the international community that once again, the authorities of the United States of America have illegally confiscated in a criminal reoccurrence which cannot be described as anything other than piracy,” reads the document.

The FM says the US commits these acts by justifying themselves in the coercive measures that unilaterally and illegally, they impose around the world.

Venezuelan government warns that the action reveals that no state and no constitutional government is safe from illegal actions that ignore international law.

Venezuela also accuses the US of using its economic and military power to intimidate and pressure states such as the Dominican Republic, where the plane was held, to be accomplices in their criminal acts.

“This is an example of the so-called “rule-based order”, which, in defiance of international law, seeks to establish the law of the strongest, create rules that suit its interests and execute them with complete impunity,” it says the protest statement.

Venezuela also warns the North American country that it “reserves the right to take any legal action to repair this damage to the nation, as well as all other damages caused by the criminal policy of unilateral coercive measures.”

In this sense, Venezuela warns the international community that this is not an isolated action, but part of an escalation of actions against the Bolivarian government, following the re-election of President Maduro on July 28.

The communiqué specifies that Venezuela, faithful to its anti-imperialist and anticolonialist tradition, will not allow itself to be pressured by any aggression because “Venezuela is respected,” and it continues to firmly defend its dignity and sovereignty.