Venezuela denounces sabotage against oil installations

President Maduro highlights the work of the National Assembly during 2021

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro highlighted the work done by the National Assembly (AN) during 2021, a period in which 38 laws were passed for the welfare of the population.

At a meeting with the legislative commission that notified the installation of the new 2022-2023 term, the head of state stressed that the work of the NA has become the “institutional, political and legislative epicentre of the country”.

“The National Assembly that does work, and that has broken records for legislation, public consultation, and laws; it has opened its doors to the people of Venezuela”, the president remarked.

“We come from five years of a dramatic and tragic drought of the pro-imperialist and guaidosista National Assembly (referring to Venezuelan oppositionist Juan Guaidó)”, President Maduro said, recalling that they had passed one law in five years of management: “They didn’t care about the fundamental issues and the needs of the people,” he said .

Source: Telesurtv.net

Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela grants new dignified homes in Bolívar and adds 3,910,378 houses built and delivered throughout the country.

The Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela (GMVV) delivered the 3,910,378th house, while the Misión Barrio Nuevo, Barrio Tricolor (GMBNBT) has to date rehabilitated 1,815,931 homes in the country’s popular communities, and 1,204,532 property titles have been handed over to date, during a Housing Thursday event held in the state of Bolívar.

“But we are also handing over 200 urban land titles in the state of Bolívar, but also in Caracas, Lara, Táchira and Barinas we have handed over homes and land title deeds, which indicates the total coverage of the country in this Great Mission that integrates all the benefits”, said Minister Ildemaro Villarroel.

“We can evidence that it is the people who are receiving their homes: educators, workers, entrepreneurs of the Homeland”, he added.

Fuente: VTV.gob.ve

Foreign Minister Plasencia describes latest HRW report on Venezuela as “pure mythomania”.

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, described the latest Human Rights Watch (HRW) report on Venezuela as “pure mythomania”, stating that it is full of inaccuracies and does not mention the harmful effects of the Unilateral Coercive Measures imposed by the US government against the Bolivarian people.

“Mr. (José Miguel) Vivanco says goodbye to HRW doing what he does best: fabricating dossiers to please his financiers,” the Venezuelan foreign minister condemned on Thursday via his Twitter account @PlasenciaFelix.

Vivanco, a Chilean lawyer and executive director of HRW’s Americas Division, has maintained a systematic and irresponsible stance aligned with Washington’s interests in Venezuela’s internal affairs, which has been rejected by the Bolivarian government.

Less than two months ago, in the context of the regional and municipal elections of November 21st, 2021, Foreign Minister Plasencia criticised Vivanco’s “irresponsibility and audacity” for his intentions to destabilise the Venezuelan electoral process.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

National Assembly approves legislative agenda for the 2022 period

The National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela approved the legislative agenda for the 2022-2023 ordinary session. According to the Parliament’s website, the Basic Legislative Programme for 2022 includes, among others, the second discussion of the Draft Organic Law for the Reform of the Organic Law of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The legislative agenda was unanimously approved and includes 23 bills linked to the economic and social sectors, in order to benefit the country’s development.

Parliament will discuss the draft Organic Law of the National Communal Parliament, Law on Special Economic Zones, Law on Public Procurement, Law on the Reform of the Law on the Justice System, Organic Law on Women’s Equality, among others.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuela denounces sabotage against oil installations

Venezuelan authorities denounced on Wednesday a new criminal sabotage against oil industry facilities, orchestrated by the opposition.

In a statement, the Alí Rodríguez Araque Presidential Commission said that it was the explosion caused on 11 January in the Poliducto de Oriente pipeline, from which all fuel is distributed to the eastern states of the country.

“This criminal action is part of the permanent war led by groups belonging to the Venezuelan extreme right who, under the protection of US imperialism, seek to attack and boycott the important advances that the Bolivarian government has achieved within the new production system,” the commission said.

Following the incident, teams from state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) were deployed in order to carry out contingency protocols and guarantee the prompt restitution of fuel distribution.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Reactivation of the Mixed Commission with Nicaragua announced

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced the reactivation of the High Level Mixed Commission with Nicaragua in 2022, with his counterpart in Managua, Daniel Ortega Saavedra: “In the coming weeks, working sessions will be held where a new map of economic, agricultural, energy, social, cultural and political cooperation will be drawn up for the years to come, with regard to President Ortega’s new constitutional mandate”, said the Venezuelan head of state.

The Venezuelan leader stressed that it is a good time to draw up a strategic map, as well as to focus on priority issues in the construction of cooperation agreements that strengthen bilateral relations.

“In Nicaragua we feel the weight of history, the energetic palpitation of the great history of Latin America and the Caribbean, because our history is great as it is heroic, as it is fought and struggled”, he emphasised.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuela condemns at Celac the intensification of unilateral coercive measures against countries in the region

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Félix Plasencia, urged to join forces to condemn the unilateral coercive measures that have intensified in the context of COVID-19. This was stated during his participation in the XXII Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), held in Buenos Aires.

“It is incomprehensible that at this time of the global situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, there should be an intensification of unilateral sanctions and the blockade against brotherly countries present here,” stressed the Venezuelan Foreign Minister.

He also reiterated President Nicolás Maduro’s proposal to create a General Secretariat of CELAC, in order to “make exchanges between all the countries of the region even more dynamic”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela to continue face-to-face classes and open flexibilisation until further notice

“We have already started classes (face-to-face) and we will continue in classes; we will continue open flexibilisation until further notice, society functioning: tourism, trade, industry, economic, social, educational, cultural activities; everything is possible if we take care of ourselves,” President Maduro announced.

“But let no one be confident, we have to maintain care to the maximum, maintain the levels of open flexibilisation if we take care of ourselves in school, high schools, university, at home, in the community because this pandemic has arrived and is present, and some say it will stay for a long time,” he urged from Miraflores, where he offered the balance of the fight against COVID-19 in Venezuela.

Fuente: VTV.gob.ve