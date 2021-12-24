Venezuela denounces UK court decision preventing it from recovering international reserves

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry on Monday denounced the decision of a UK court that prevents the country from recovering its own international reserves, which would help mitigate the impacts generated by the illegal blockade.

“This decision violates the norms of international public law, the Venezuelan constitutional order and British law, and represents a serious risk to the investments that the international community has entrusted to the UK financial system”, the ministry said.

“The British government is resorting to a fraudulent political set-up, in complicity with extremist factors in Venezuelan politics, led by the impostor Juan Guaidó, with the perverse aim of blatantly stealing the gold of Venezuelans and seizing the international reserves of the Venezuelan state, as part of the anti-legal framework directed from Washington to dispossess the resources that are the property of our people”, the statement emphasised.

Source: Telesur

1.4 million new doses of Sputnik Light vaccine arrive in Venezuela

A plane from the Russian Federation arrived at the International Airport of Maiquetía Simón Bolívar, La Guaira state, carrying 1.4 million new doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine, scheduled to continue the immunisation campaigns against COVID-19 in 2022.

This was reported by the Vice-Minister of Collective Health Networks, Marisela Bermudez, who said, “These vaccines are scheduled to begin to be administered to the population next year”

“The words conveyed by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, is that these doses of vaccines are a reinforcement to avoid complications and deaths from this dreadful SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variant such as omicron”.

Source: VTV

Venezuelan President pays tribute to journalist Earle Herrera

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, paid tribute to the journalist and deputy Earle Herrera after his physical departure, where he described him as the best chronicler that the Bolivarian Revolution has ever had. The head of state highlighted the humility and irreverence as essential characteristics of Earle Herrera’s personality, while also highlighting his work as a political leader and member of the country’s parliament.

During the tribute, President Maduro reiterated that Earle Herrera was a thinker of his time, “a just and powerful heir of the writer, essayist and poet Aquiles Nazoa González”, he added.

The Head of State also highlighted the work of the social fighter as co-drafter of the Bolivarian Constitution and editor of the chapters on social rights and Venezuelan culture.

Source: Telesur

Bolivarian government urges respect for migrants’ rights

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Félix Plasencia, urged the governments of the region to respect the rights of migrants in order to put an end to xenophobic campaigns, especially against the Venezuelan migrant population: “We urge the governments of the region, regardless of their political leanings, to respect the human rights of all migrants and to cease promoting any act of xenophobia against the Venezuelan migrant population”, said the foreign minister.

Plasencia made this statement on the occasion of International Migrants Day, where he highlighted the plans of the Venezuelan government for the return of Venezuelan nationals, “we want to underline our commitment to the implementation of plans, such as Vuelta a la Patria, to facilitate the return migration of all our nationals abroad”, he said.

Source: Telesur

Bolivarian National Armed Force has seized more than 45 tonnes of drugs from Colombia

This Tuesday, the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (CeoFanb), Chief General Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported that a total of 45,136.932 kg of drugs from Colombia have been seized to date.

Through his twitter account, Hernández Lárez indicated that this feat is thanks to the efforts made by the National Armed Forces, who will continue “in battle to prevent our territory from being used as a route for TANCOL drug trafficking. Venezuela is a territory of Peace!”, the tweet indicates.

He also reiterated that the FANB remains deployed and on alert to guarantee internal order, protection, tranquillity and the enjoyment of the population during this biosecure Christmas season throughout the national territory.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela and Belarus sign cooperation agreements

During the closing of the VIII Meeting of the Venezuela-Belarus High Level Joint Commission, delegations from both countries signed several agreements to promote cooperation and development in strategic areas.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said the South American nation “is taking the right step in the right direction, with the pace, speed and intensity that is needed”.

He also underlined the importance of the agreements signed between the two countries in areas such as food, trade, petrochemicals and agricultural machinery production.

Source: Telesur

Head of State dedicated Christmas message of peace, joy and unity

This Sunday night, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro presented his message to the Venezuelan people for Christmas, in which he called for peace, joy and unity.

“I invite all of you to continue on the path of perseverance, making each of our projects, each of our dreams come true, of course Venezuela can do it! Hand in hand, always together, let us receive the blessing of the child of God and let us continue to build the future we deserve as a people. May God bless this country! May the light continue to shine in this land of grace, Merry Christmas and prosperous year 2022”, said the president.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve