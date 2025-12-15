Venezuela ends all natural gas contracts with T&T

Venezuela terminates natural gas contracts with T&T

The Venezuelan Government has issued a statement denouncing the direct participation of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in collusion with the US administration, calling it an act of “piracy” that resulted in the theft of Venezuelan oil.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez issued the statement on her Instagram page on Monday.

The Venezuelan Vice President’s statement noted: “In immediate response to this ‘escalation of hostilities and serious aggressions’, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has made the decision to immediately terminate any existing contract, agreement, or negotiation for the supply of natural gas to T&T.”

According to the statement, Venezuela has “full knowledge” of Trinidad and Tobago’s participation in the theft of Venezuelan oil committed on December 10 by the US administration through the assault on a ship transporting the strategic product.

The Venezuelan government described this incident as “a serious violation of international law and a clear transgression of the principles of free navigation and trade.”

The statement also directly points to the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, as having “revealed a hostile agenda against Venezuela since her arrival in government.”

Among the actions denounced is the “installation of US military radars” in Trinidad and Tobago to harass Venezuelan ships.

VP Rodriguez said Venezuela considers that “this official has turned its territory into a ‘US aircraft carrier to attack Venezuela, in an unequivocal act of vassalage’.”

President Maduro proceeded to denounce the Energy Cooperation Framework Agreement previously signed with T&T.

“Faced with this ‘very serious act that aims to blatantly steal Venezuela’s oil’, the Government has decided to sever energy ties with the Caribbean nation,” the Venezuelan VP’s statement reported.

It concluded: “Venezuela demands respect! And it will not allow any colonial entity and its vassals to threaten the sacred sovereignty of the country and its right to development. Venezuela will always prevail.”

Last week, the US military seized the oil tanker Skipper off Venezuela’s coast, which the Venezuelan Government denounced.

The Venezuelan Government in a statement accused the U.S. of “blatant theft” and described the seizure as “an act of international piracy”. It said it would denounce the incident before international bodies.

U.S. President Donald Trump promised to increase pressure on President Maduro’s Government.