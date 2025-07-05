Venezuela exposes international destabilization network

In a decisive move to safeguard national sovereignty and public safety, Venezuela’s Ministry of the Interior, Justice, and Peace has dismantled a sophisticated far-right terrorist network. This group, with international backing, aimed to destabilize the country through attacks on critical infrastructure, diplomatic missions, and political leaders, both Chavista and opposition. The operation underscores the persistent threats orchestrated by extremist elements allied with foreign interests intent on undermining Venezuela’s democratic process.

During a press conference, Minister Diosdado Cabello presented compelling evidence linking the conspiracy to Colombian political figures María Corina Machado, former presidents Álvaro Uribe and Iván Duque, and narco-paramilitary gangs specializing in arms trafficking. The plot’s sophistication was evident in its logistical reach, involving weapons smuggled from Colombia, mercenaries from multiple countries, and advanced communications equipment.

“This is a coherent plot; here, the Venezuelan right-wing politicians have completely lost their shame, their scruples. They use drug money to buy weapons, explosives, hitmen, bandits, and terrorists,” Cabello stated, highlighting the collusion between right-wing politicians and criminal networks.

Authorities have arrested 38 individuals, including 17 foreigners, many with expertise in explosives and mercenary activities, as part of the ongoing operation. Among those detained are Colombian, Argentine, and Serbian nationals, as well as Venezuelan citizens involved in logistics and propaganda. Security forces seized a cache of weapons,over 500 rifles, grenade launchers, GPS systems, encrypted radios, and a .50-caliber machine gun intended for high-impact attacks.

The investigation revealed that the group planned to target hospitals, embassies, and public service facilities, with the aim of creating chaos and justifying foreign intervention. Notably, the operation included attempts to fabricate evidence of foreign missiles in Venezuela, intended to provoke aggression from the United States.

Government of Venezuela Appeals to Pope Leo XIV for Intervention in Migrant Children Crisis in the U.S.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has formally requested Pope Leo XIV’s intervention to aid in the rescue of 18 Venezuelan migrant children currently held and separated from their families in the United States.

This appeal, made public on July 1, 2025, underscores Venezuela’s growing frustration with the United Nations’ inaction and the ongoing humanitarian abuses faced by Venezuelan migrants across the Americas.

During his weekly program Con Maduro +, President Maduro announced that he had sent a heartfelt letter to Pope Leo XIV, urging the Roman Catholic Church to mobilize efforts to protect these vulnerable children.President Maduro entrusted National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez with the task of delivering the letter through the apostolic nuncio in Venezuela, emphasizing the Pope’s understanding of humanitarian crises.

“I know the Pope is a man who understands these issues. I ask the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo, for help so that the Catholic Church in the United States and the Catholic Church in El Salvador protect migrants and help us with their efforts to rescue these children,” President Maduro said, speaking on behalf of anguished mothers and grandmothers.

Venezuela Achieves Lowest Homicide Rate in Latin America in 2025, Highlighting Peace Through Popular Unity

Venezuela has emerged as the safest country in Latin America this year, boasting the lowest homicide rate on the continent at just 2.8 per 100,000 inhabitants. This remarkable achievement was announced by Venezuela’s Minister of the Interior, Justice, and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, who attributed the success to a comprehensive security strategy centered on popular participation and coordinated state action.

The reduction in homicides represents a dramatic turnaround from previous years. In 2019, Venezuela faced a homicide rate of 56 per 100,000 inhabitants, However, thanks to sustained efforts by the Bolivarian government, this rate has steadily declined: falling to 13 in 2020, 6.7 in 2022, 5.3 in 2023, and closing 2024 at 4.1 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

Minister Cabello emphasized that this progress is the fruit of a security model rooted in the legacy of Commander Hugo Chávez, who since 1999 prioritized peace as the foundation for national development. The government’s approach focuses on conflict resolution through peaceful means and the protection of public order.

President Maduro Accuses UN’s Volker Türk of Gaza Genocide Complicity

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, on his program Con Maduro +, echoed Attorney General Tarek William Saab’s strong condemnations of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

Saab demanded Türk’s resignation, accusing him of complicity in the starvation and extermination of Palestinian families in Gaza, where thousands suffer under relentless Israeli bombings.

The Venezuelan Attorney General reported a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where most families subsist on half rations and a third go days without food. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, over 549 Palestinians have died and more than 4,000 have been injured attempting to obtain food since May 27.

Despite the serious accusations, Volker Türk has not responded.

President Maduro stated that Attorney General Saab is correct in criticizing the UN High Commissioner’s office, claiming Volker Türk has politicized and manipulated it to favor Washington and European elites.

Return to the Homeland Plan: 204 Venezuelan Migrants Safely Repatriated from the U.S.

In a powerful demonstration of national solidarity and humanitarian commitment, 204 Venezuelan migrants arrived safely back in their homeland from the United States under the “Plan Vuelta a la Patria” (Return to the Homeland Plan).

This government initiative, rooted in the Bolivarian Revolution’s principles of social justice and international solidarity, ensures the dignified and voluntary repatriation of Venezuelan nationals displaced by imperialist aggression and economic blockade.

The group, consisting of 157 men, 35 women, and 12 children, landed at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state. Upon arrival, they were warmly received by officials from the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC), the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), and the Bolivarian National Police Corps (PNB). These institutions coordinated to provide immediate medical attention, nutritious food, and safe transportation to the migrants’ respective places of origin.

This operation exemplifies the Venezuelan government’s unwavering commitment to protect the rights and dignity of its citizens, whether inside or outside its borders. The comprehensive care provided is part of a broader strategy to counteract the devastating effects of the U.S.-led blockade and hostile foreign policies that have forced millions to seek refuge abroad.

President Maduro Denounces Fascism and Zionism at Venezuela’s 21st International Book Fair

During the inauguration of the 21st Venezuelan International Book Fair (FILVEN 2025), President Nicolas Maduro delivered a powerful denunciation of fascism and Zionism, identifying Europe, the United States, and the broader Western powers as the main actors behind these destructive forces. The President emphasized that confronting Eurocentrism and North-centrism is essential to inoculate humanity against the resurgence of 19th-century fascist evils.

President Maduro proposed launching a nationwide mission to revolutionize reading culture across Venezuela. This initiative aims to create reading circles in schools, universities, cultural centers, and communities, fostering collective reflection and critical engagement with knowledge.

Building on the successes of the Misión Robinson literacy campaign, the president stressed the importance of advancing toward a new stage focused on scientific thinking and mastery of knowledge as a tool for social transformation.