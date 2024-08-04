Venezuela Govt Seizes 156 Pieces of War Weapons, 6,000 Ammo

The Bolivarian National Police (PNB), seized a shipment of 156 pieces of weapons and more than 6 thousand ammunition of different caliber in Caracas, reported through the social network X, the Ministry of People’s Power for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace.

“Thanks to the work of officials of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), they seized in Caracas a shipment of 156 pieces of weapons of war, more than 6,000 calibres, that they were going to be used to generate violent actions against the people,” said the entity in X.

During the procedure, military weapons were confiscated; six thousand 221 munitions of different calibres; a riot helmet; a laptop and two ballistic vests.

“With this civic-military-police action, the coup attempts against the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, are totally counteracted.”, refers to the text of the publication. It also indicates that intelligence work continues to ensure peace for the Venezuelan people.

On Friday, the Minister of the Interior, Remigio Ceballos, reported the arrest of two men who were transporting weapons and ammunition from the United States to create chaos in Venezuela.

“We have seized a total of 218 parts and pieces of weapons of war, which would then be distributed to kill citizens.”, said Ceballos, quoted in an Instagram post from the Ministry of the Interior.

It also stated that 1,843 munitions, a revolver, van-type vehicles, water vehicles and an aircraft were seized “employed in order to destroy and create chaos in the Venezuelan people”.