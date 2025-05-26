GPP secures majority in legislative, regional elections

In a historic electoral day on May 25, 2025, the Venezuelan people gave a resounding endorsement to the Bolivarian project and national sovereignty, expressed in the Great Patriotic Pole’s (GPP) sweeping victory in legislative and regional elections.

With a participation rate of 42.63%, according to official data from the National Electoral Council (CNE), the GPP secured 82.68% of the votes for the National Assembly and 23 of the 24 governorships contested, consolidating a strong majority that will allow continued strengthening of participatory and protagonistic democracy.

Peaceful and Plural Participation in an Exemplary Process

CNE President Elvis Amoroso highlighted that the elections were conducted peacefully and without incidents, thanks to the commitment of the Venezuelan people and the deployment of Operation Republic, which guaranteed security and transparency in more than 15,700 polling centers.

Over 6,600 candidates from 54 political organizations participated in this process, which renewed 285 deputies, 260 regional legislators, and 24 governors, including for the first time representatives from the Guayana Esequiba state, reaffirming the inclusiveness and plurality of Venezuela’s electoral system.

Chavista Leaders Celebrate the Victory of Peace and Democracy

President Nicolás Maduro, after casting his vote, stated that the elections “defeated violence and fascism” and reaffirmed Venezuela’s commitment to peace and sovereignty. Jorge Rodríguez, head of the VEN25+ campaign command, described the day as a “victory of peace” and a triumph for Venezuelan democracy, noting that “with the power of the vote, Venezuela has buried fascism and reaffirmed its path toward social justice and popular inclusion.”

Elvis Amoroso expressed “deep pride” in the organization and transparency of the electoral process, emphasizing that despite political tensions and international pressures, Venezuela demonstrated it has “the best electoral system in the world”.

With more than 5.5 million valid votes cast, the GPP received 4,553,484 votes, securing 40 of the 50 seats contested on the national lists, thus consolidating its parliamentary dominance for the next legislative period. Amoroso also thanked CNE officials, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, and international observers who accompanied the process.

This electoral victory of the Great Patriotic Pole represents a decisive step to consolidate participatory democracy and national sovereignty in Venezuela, reaffirming popular leadership and the continuity of the Bolivarian project in the face of external threats and destabilization attempts.

Source: telesurenglish.net