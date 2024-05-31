Venezuela Inaugurate its First Electronic Microscopy Laboratory

The Government of Venezuela inaugurated a scanning electronic microscopy laboratory, with the aim of strengthening the development of scientific research in different areas such as nanotechnology, new materials, engineering and geology, as reported today by the Ministry of People’s Power for Science and Technology.

In this regard, the Minister of Popular Power for Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez, indicated that the Scanning Electron Microscopy is one of the fundamental pillars in the development of science and technology, since it is an essential technique in the morphological, structural and compositional characterization of solid surfaces through images with different resolution.

Jiménez also explained that the availability of this brand new laboratory, located in the Scientific Pole of Sarteneja, Miranda state, is a “stimulus” to develop capabilities in the areas of nanotechnology, new materials, engineering, industrial applications, pharmacy, geology, mineralogy, criminology, as well as agriculture.

Source: telesurenglish.net

The National Electoral Council Cancels the Invitation to EU Observation Mission

On Tuesday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) canceled the invitation to the European Union (EU) to send an observation mission for the Venezuelan presidential elections that will be held on July 28.

“The Electoral authority revokes and annuls the invitation it extended to the EU to participate through an oversight mission,” CNE President Elvis Amoroso said shortly after the Parliament President Jorge Rodriguez requested the annulment.

The CNE made this decision “based” on the exercise of its “sovereignty”, and taking into account the “incalculable property damage that has been caused to the people by the sanctions, affecting the health of children and the elderly,” said Amoroso.

Besides preventing Venezuelans’ access to medicines, food, and education, EU sanctions make it impossible to acquire raw materials and inputs that are necessary for national production, he added, noting that EU sanctions limit the principle of economic freedom.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Peace to Prevail in Venezuela After Elections- President Maduro:

On Sunday, President Nicolas Maduro stated that peace will prevail in Venezuela after the presidential elections scheduled for July 28.

“After July 28, this world champion of dialogue standing before you will call for the largest dialogue ever held in Venezuela; a dialogue with all economic, cultural, social, and political sectors; a dialogue to consolidate the path towards Venezuela’s development,” he said.

“The people’s dream of having a prosperous nation with justice, equality, and peace will become a reality with the Plan of the Seven Transformations, which was conceived to turn Venezuela into an economic powerhouse and drive the major changes required between 2025 and 2030,” Maduro pointed out

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan President Maduro Creates Ministry for the Elderly:

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the creation of the Ministry of Popular Power for Older Adults.

“Tomorrow I will sign the decree creating the Ministry for the Elderly, which will guarantee the four vertices of the Great Mission Grandfathers and Grandmothers of the Homeland,” he expressed during the first broadcast of the radio program “Suddenly with Maduro.”

The Bolivarian leader commented that the new institution emerged from the National Congress of Grandparents, which proposed ensuring comprehensive and timely access for the elderly population to dignified living conditions, including health services, recreation, and mobility.

The public policies to achieve these objectives are also present in the Plan of the Seven Transformations proposed by President Maduro for the 2025-2030 period.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Rejects US Statements on Presidential Elections

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil rejected the United States’ attempt to issue instructions to his country regarding the presidential elections scheduled for July 28.

Previously, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller made statements criticizing the decision by Venezuelan authorities to revoke the invitation to European Union electoral observers.

“Electoral authorities have spoken firmly and will not tolerate any disrespect from any organization aligned with Washington. It is time for the U.S. to desist from its constant attempts to sabotage our country and our institutions,” Gil said, emphasizing the impracticality of the oligarchies hoping for Venezuela to be overseen by foreign powers.

“Bolivarian democracy is solid and exemplary. We could teach the United States a lot about conducting truly free elections,” he pointed out.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and Barbados sign tourism agreement

Venezuela and Barbados signed a Memorandum of Understanding in order to expand joint promotional activities in both countries. The agreement was signed between the Venezuelan Tourism Board (Venetur) and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Office.

The signing took place in Caracas, between the Vice Minister for International Tourism and President of Venetur, Leticia Gómez, and the Director for Latin America of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Office (BTMI), Corey Garrett.

Gómez said that the instrument covers extensive joint promotional activities, such as famtrips, B2B workshops and destination marketing events aimed at travel agencies and the tourism media.

For his part, Garrett commented that the influence of the aviation sector on tourism will also be explored, in order to promote a broad model of tourism strength and an increase in travelers.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve