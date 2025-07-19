Venezuela rescues 7 children who were being held hostage in the U.S

“These are flights number 45 and 46 carried out in 2025, a year in which this plan has been reactivated as a state policy under President Nicolas Maduro,” he said.

“In theory, we expect the arrival of 251 migrants. We say ‘in theory’ because they announce a certain number of people, and normally a different number arrives,” Cabello pointed out, alluding to the behavior of U.S. immigration authorities.

Among the repatriated people were 7 children who were separated from their parents and remained kidnapped in U.S. territory as a result of anti-migrant policies implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“All the children who have been separated from their families will come to Venezuela and be reunited with their families. It’s a commitment,” First Lady Cilia Flores commented after the migrants’ arrival.

“Among the children who were reunited with their loved ones are: Mia Rodriguez, 4; Gloriannys Molina, 1; Ethan Padilla, 2; Marelbis Parra, 9; and siblings Miran Salas, 4, and Kendra Salas, 12,” Venezuela News reported.

Venezuelan Economy Registers 17 Consecutive Quarters of Growth

In a remarkable turn of events, Venezuela’s economy has demonstrated resilience and strength, logging 17 consecutive quarters of growth.

Despite the challenges presented by unilateral coercive measures from the United States and the European Union, the South American nation is steadily advancing in diversifying its productive apparatus.

President Nicolas Maduro announced that during the second quarter of 2025, Venezuela’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) experienced a significant uptick, growing by more than 6%.

This news is especially encouraging given the country’s complex socio-economic landscape, marked by political instability and external pressures.

The positive trajectory of the economy suggests a robust response to these challenges, with the government implementing strategic measures to enhance productivity and stabilize the nation’s financial situation.

The growth is not merely a rebound but a sign of a focused effort to create a more diverse and sustainable economy.

President Maduro’s statement emphasized the importance of continued progress: “Venezuela follows the path of growth. Seventeen consecutive quarters of growth.”

Venezuela Denounces Alliance of Criminal and Far-Right Gangs Plotting Against the Nation

During a recent ceremony in Caracas to equip the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) and Bolivarian National Police (PNB), Venezuela’s Vice President for Policy, Citizen Security, and Peace, Diosdado Cabello Rondón, issued a stern warning about the growing convergence of criminal gangs, drug traffickers, and far-right conspirators.

According to Cabello, these distinct but aligned forces have united their efforts, using illicit drug money to finance criminal violence and terrorist plots aimed at destabilizing the Bolivarian Revolution.

Aligned with President Nicolas Maduro’s mandate, Venezuelan security forces have expanded and intensified counterinsurgency and anti-criminal operations across the country. Cabello emphasized the resolute commitment of the FANB and PNB, affirming that “all the criminals who have confronted the military and police forces have been killed.”

This zero-tolerance stance reflects the government’s dedication to defending Venezuela’s sovereignty against external and internal attacks.

Cabello highlighted a recent success in Caracas, where security forces neutralized a prominent criminal gang leader responsible for organizing violent assaults on government institutions, including attacks targeting the Miraflores Palace.

The Growing Global Interest in the Venezuela-Colombia Binational Economic Zone

In recent developments, the establishment of the first Binational Economic Zone between Venezuela and Colombia has captured significant global attention.

This initiative, underscored by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s emphasis on fostering bilateral investments, is set to enhance economic collaboration and introduce international capital from various countries.

With nations such as India, Türkiye, Russia, and China expressing interest, this economic zone is poised to serve as a catalyst for regional development and cooperative prosperity.

The creation of the first Binational Economic Zone between Venezuela and Colombia signifies a momentous step towards fostering economic cooperation and regional stability.

Underpinned by a commitment to peace, development, and shared values, this initiative has the potential to redefine economic relationships in Latin America.

Venezuelan and Colombian Diplomats Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Trade

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and Colombia’s acting Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio held a meeting in Bogota, where Gil reiterated the importance of boosting land trade between the two countries.

“In the meeting, we reaffirmed our commitment to continue strengthening bilateral relations in all areas. In particular, we emphasized the importance of enhancing the Binational Economic Zone to boost the economy and cross-border trade between our peoples,” the Bolivarian official said.

He also expressed President Nicolas Maduro’s support for the ministerial meeting held July 15 and 16, aimed at taking action in support of Palestine, he added.

Gil is currently in Colombia to attend a meeting of the Hague Group, which is discussing legal and diplomatic measures in response to Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Venezuela’s CNE Launches New Electoral Information System Ahead of July 27 Elections

As Venezuela approaches the pivotal municipal elections of July 27, 2025, the National Electoral Council (CNE), under the leadership of Elvis Amoroso, continues its steadfast commitment to participatory democracy and citizen empowerment.

In a landmark move, the CNE has activated the Electoral Offer Disclosure System,a user-friendly digital platform crafted to provide comprehensive and accurate electoral information to voters nationwide.

In tune with the principles of transparency and inclusive governance, the CNE’s platform is now live at https://doe.postulaciones.org.ve/em2025. This innovative tool is more than a website; it is a public resource designed to ensure that every Venezuelan can:

The CNE affirms that this measure is central to promoting democratic protagonism, a core value upheld in the legacy of the Bolivarian Revolution. By enabling voters to make informed choices, the platform strengthens the collective voice of the people.

This year’s municipal elections will see 2,806 local officials chosen by popular vote, reflecting the constitutional imperative for routine renewal of public office.