Venezuela-Saudi Arabia mixed Commission will meet in 4Q of 2023

Venezuela-Saudi Arabia Mixed Commission to Be Held in Q4 2023

On Tuesday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil announced that his country and Saudi Arabia will hold a second High Level Mixed Commission in the last quarter of 2023, when both nations celebrate 71 years of diplomatic relations.

This event will take place in the capital city Riyadh, where the technical teams from Venezuela and Saudi Arabia will discuss a “work plan to further unite both peoples,” he pointed out.

The Venezuelan Communication Minister Freddy Ñañez held a meeting with his counterpart Salman Al-Dosari to strengthen bilateral relations in the cultural field.

“We dealt with general issues to specify an agenda this year… We agree on the need to take steps to specify projects that make it possible to publicize Venezuela in Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia in Venezuela,” he said.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Attended Erdogan’s Inauguration in Türkiye

On Friday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Turkey and attended the presidential inauguration of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won the elections on May 28.

Türkiye and Venezuela have traditionally maintained good diplomatic relations. In June 2022, Maduro and Erdogan held a meeting in Ankara where they decided to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation.

This decision resulted in over 40 specific agreements in different economic, scientific, commercial, and cultural areas.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and Algeria Strengthen Cooperation Ties

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received Algeria’s Agriculture Minister Mohamed Abdelhafid Henni, who is visiting this South American.

“Pleasant visit to the Miraflores Palace of Mohammed Abdelhafid Henni, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Democratic and Popular Republic of Algeria. The brotherhood and cooperation between our peoples is mutual and marches towards a good future. We will move forward!,” the Bolivarian leader tweeted.

Abdelhafid Henni heads a delegation that is participating in the 4th Meeting of the Venezuela-Algeria Mixed Intergovernmental Commission to be held from June 7 to 9 in Caracas.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro received the ICC Prosecutor

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, receives this Thursday the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim AA Khan, at the Miraflores Palace in the spirit of the positive complementarity established in the Rome Statute.

The meeting constitutes the third visit of Khan QC to Venezuelan territory, after the work agenda held between November 1 and 3, 2021; and on March 31, 2022.

In this sense, it reaffirms the principle of constructive dialogue, as well as the willingness of the ICC Prosecutor to meet in situ with the Venezuelan authorities.

From the previous visits of the ICC Prosecutor, Karim AA Khan QC, the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding allows the search for truth and justice through cooperation, positive complementarity, mutual support and constructive dialogue.

In this regard, in November 2021, President Nicolás Maduro described the Memorandum of Understanding as a “historical document”, therefore “expresses the synthesis of this day that has been a step forward in relations of positive complementarity and cooperation between the Venezuelan State and the Prosecutor’s Office of the Criminal Court of The Hague”.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

President Maduro: “We are making alliances with the new powers of the world”

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, described as successful the tour that took him through Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, countries with which he signed different cooperation agreements to boost the country’s economy.

“We were in Brazil, then in Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, three of the most important countries in what the emerging world means,” reflected the head of state. He added that “there is a new world and there in that world are these three countries that have expressed their willingness to support Venezuela in everything for the investments that our country needs.”

Maduro assured that with his strategic visit, Venezuela is “weaving strategic alliances with emerging countries, with the new world powers so that Venezuela shines in the world, so that Venezuela grows in investment, so that Venezuela grows in its real economy.”

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Foreign Minister highlights the region’s potential as a sovereign food producer

Latin America and the Caribbean can form a sovereign region in food production, stressed the Foreign Minister of the Republic, Yván Gil, during the signing of the agreement between the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (Sela) and the United Nations Organization for Food and Agriculture in Latin America and the Caribbean.

This was reported by the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (Sela) on its Twitter account, in which it published “Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela (@CancilleriaVE), @yvangil assured that Latin America and the Caribbean can be a sovereign region in food production”.

During his speech, Gil stressed that “Latin America and the Caribbean have the challenge of closing the circle of comprehensive food production, supply and distribution in the region.”

He also indicated that “the need for integration and the Latin American and Caribbean union to address the challenges of the region has promoted initiatives such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States CELAC.”

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve