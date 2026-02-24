Venezuela says Guyana’s actions on Essequibo unilateral, illegitimate

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil described Guyana’s actions regarding the Essequibo region as unilateral, unworkable and illegitimate, and urged that country to engage in dialogue to resolve the dispute, marking the 60th anniversary of the 1966 Geneva Agreement.

“It has been clearly demonstrated that the path chosen by the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana — a unilateral path — is unworkable, illegal and illegitimate, a path that does not reflect the spirit of the Geneva Agreement signed between the parties,” he said.

Gil called for adherence to international law, legality, the United Nations Charter and the “values that govern coexistence among nations,” stressing that only through the 1966 Geneva Agreement can a solution to the Guyanese-Venezuelan conflict be found.

“The peoples of Guyana and Venezuela are certain we will find a solution, a definition to this controversy through a mechanism of direct consultation, as mandated by this agreement, whose 60th anniversary we celebrate today and which we hope will be the solution sooner rather than later,” Gil said.

Venezuela has rejected the instrumentalization of the International Court of Justice to settle the dispute, reaffirming Caracas’ refusal to grant jurisdiction to that institution, a course pursued from the outset by Guyana.

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Meets U.S. Energy Secretary

Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, welcomed U.S. Secretary of Energy Christopher Wright in Caracas on Wednesday, February 11, marking the highest-level visit by a Trump administration official since the January 3 military aggression against the country.

The meeting at the Miraflores Palace focused on energy cooperation and bilateral relations amid Venezuela’s push to expand oil production and diversify exports, into a energy agenda beneficial for both nations, within the framework of the energy sovereignty of the Bolivarian nation.

Wright emphasized his intention to visit oil fields during his stay, noting Venezuela’s vast reserves-estimated at 303 billion barrels, the largest proven hydrocarbon reserves worldwide.

The visit comes shortly after Venezuela’s National Assembly approved reforms to the Hydrocarbons Law, opening the door to foreign investment.

Government of Venezuela Announces Youth Productive Projects: 400 Initiatives Funded

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez announced on February 12, 400 productive projects for Venezuelan youth, a significant government initiative to empower young people through economic development, reaffirming the nation’s resilience against external.

The Venezuelan Acting President underscored the country’s resistance and the spirit of international cooperation, addressing thousands of young Venezuelans gathered in Caracas, celebrating Venezuelan Youth Day and the 212th anniversary of the historic Battle of La Victoria.

This program aims to foster youth entrepreneurship and provide pathways for economic self-sufficiency amidst challenging circumstances.

“We have selected 400 projects in chicken farming, rabbit breeding, sewing workshops, sublimation, among other ventures”, Rodríguez affirmed via a video link with the youth.

Venezuela to Restore Over 50 International Flights

Venezuela is advancing a gradual reopening of its international air network, with plans to add 55 inbound and outbound flights in an effort to return to 2024 operational levels.

The process formally began with the return of Colombia-based carrier Avianca to Caracas, marking the first step in a broader recovery after multiple international services were suspended in November 2025. Further expansion remains partially dependent on pending authorizations from the United States and the Dominican Republic.

In this context, the Dominican Republic’s Civil Aviation Board has already granted Venezuela’s Laser Airlines approval to resume passenger, cargo, and mail operations on the Maiquetía–Santo Domingo–Maiquetía and Maiquetía–La Romana–Maiquetía routes. The three-year authorization renews Permit 101, which expired in May 2025.

Venezuela and Qatar Bolster Strategic Alliance for Peace Diplomacy

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil received Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, in Caracas, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to consolidate bilateral cooperation and advance peace diplomacy between the two nations.

This high-level visit underscores a mutual commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and fostering a more balanced global order through strategic partnerships, reflecting Venezuela’s proactive foreign policy.

The Qatari premier will meet with Venezuelan government officials to explore new collaborations, strengthen existing agreements, and promote regional stability.

Venezuelan Acting President Enacts Amnesty Law After National Assembly Approval

The Venezuelan Acting President, Delcy Rodriguez, promulgated on February 19 the Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence, after the National Assembly unanimously approved that in its second reading on, marking a milestone in the country’s democratic history.

“This law opens an extraordinary door for Venezuela to meet again and learn how to live democratically and strip itself of hatred; let understanding, recognition prevail. The Amnesty Law goes further”, said Rodriguez.

“We are guaranteeing a future of peace and coexistence for our young people. It is an act of detachment and greatness”, Rodriguez added.

In this sense, she assured that the approval of the law “has demonstrated political maturity of all those who participated” in the process.

Venezuela’s Acting President Rodriguez To Meet With Gustavo Petro

This week, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed that the governments of Colombia and Venezuela will hold a high-level binational meeting.

“I spoke with Colombian President Gustavo Petro and we agreed to soon hold a binational meeting at the level of heads of state to continue advancing key issues on the economic, energy and security agenda, within the framework of strengthening cooperation and relations of respect and joint work between our two countries,” she said.

“We continue promoting a relationship of understanding and shared benefits for the well-being of our peoples,” the Venezuelan acting president stressed.