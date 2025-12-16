Venezuela says Trinidad complicit in US tanker seizure

Hours after the government of Trinidad and Tobago announced that it had granted permission to US military aircraft to transit its airports in the coming weeks, Venezuela accused the country of being complicit in the seizure of an oil tanker claimed by the US last week and immediately terminated energy contracts and agreements with the twin island state.

A communique posted by Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez earlier today claimed that the South American country had full knowledge of T&T’s alleged participation in what it called the theft of Venezuelan oil.

It also referenced the US’ installation of a military grade radar in Tobago, which was at first downplayed but later admitted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Last Thursday the US had announced its seizure of an oil tanker allegedly transporting Venezuelan oil off its coast. The vessel, identified by international media as the “Skipper” had been used to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran, the US alleged.

The seizure occurred at a time when the US has sharply increased its military footprint in the region placing significant pressure on the socialist Nicolas Maduro-led regime. Over the past four months US forces have also carried out a campaign of lethal boat strikes that have thus far killed 86.

Venezuela, which has since denounced the seizure as an act of ‘piracy’, claimed in its statement today that Persad-Bissessar had been hostile towards Venezuela since her arrival in government earlier this year.

It referenced the US installed radar at the ANR International Airport in Tobago, believed to be a long-range, high-performance pulse doppler radar that can provide air surveillance, air-defence and counterfire (neutralizing enemy weapons) target acquisition.

“This official has turned the territory of Trinidad and Tobago into a U.S. aircraft carrier to attack Venezuela, in an unequivocal act of vassalage,” it said.

Previously, Venezuela had condemned a US military visit to Trinidad as part of an attempted “false flag attack,” Maduro then claiming that he had authorised a move to suspend gas agreements between the two countries including a Framework Agreement on Energy Cooperation signed years ago.