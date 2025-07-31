Venezuela says U.S illegally holds 33 Venezuelan children in custody

A grave humanitarian and legal crisis unfolds as the U.S. government continues to hold 33 Venezuelan children separated from their parents and detained unlawfully within its territorial jurisdiction. This practice flagrantly breaches international human rights laws, U.S. laws, and universally recognized principles protecting children’s rights.

This denunciation was made public by Yvan Gil Pinto, Venezuela’s Minister of Popular Power for Foreign Relations, who shared the urgent alert via his verified official Telegram profile as a representative of the Bolivarian Government.

John McNamara, U.S. chargé d’affaires in Colombia, is identified by human rights defenders as the principal figure enforcing this heartless policy, responsible for perpetuating the illegal and deeply immoral separation of families.

This tragic situation follows a disturbing pattern of the U.S. government’s treatment of Venezuelan migrant families. As documented by Venezuelan officials and leftist human rights organizations, children have been forcibly separated from parents who were detained and deported, leaving minors in foster care or detention without family contact.

Youth reviewed the scope of projects approved in the 27J with the Vice Presidencies

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, received the representatives of the Youth General Staff, within the Council of Sectorial Vice Presidents, to deliberate and review the scope of the 5 thousand 336 projects approved after the elections of last July 27.

“Venezuela is making giant leaps in theory and practice on the new democracy. We do believe in the people and in the youth”, said President Maduro.

“All the ministers, all the vice-presidents of the Government, and we are going to have a special meeting on Friday with all the Bolivarian governors and mayors, all in a single effort, with all our resources, let’s go out to support all the projects that have been approved”, said the President.

The Minister for Youth, Sergio Lotartaro, thanked President Nicolás Maduro for giving young people the opportunity to propose and choose the projects we want to see materialized in our communities.

He also announced that the CNE has 99.3% of the winning projects selected.

He informed that the projects selected in the Popular Youth Consultation 2025 include proposals for the rehabilitation of sports fields and the construction of new infrastructure, as well as initiatives related to health care.

Venezuela’s GPP Wins in the 85% of the Municipalities

On Monday, July 28, in statements to the press, Jorge Rodríguez provided detailed results of the Municipal Elections held on Sunday, July 28, 2025. The GPPSB secured 285 of the 335 mayoralties up for election, which is 85% of the total. This includes the largest neighborhood in Latin America, Petare, located in the Sucre municipality of Miranda state.

Rodríguez highlighted that the victory encompassed 23 of the 24 state capitals, with 86.4% support in Caracas, demonstrating a decisive rejection of fascist forces. He also celebrated the Venezuelan people’s willingness to participate, noting that turnout increased from 41.67% to 44%, amounting to nearly 300,000 more votes compared to previous elections. This increase shows that calls for violence, unconstitutional actions, invasions, and confrontations have been defeated.

Venezuelan Security Forces Seize Over Three Tons of Drugs in Falcon: A Decisive Blow Against Organized Crime

In a powerful demonstration of the Bolivarian Government’s anti-drug trafficking strategy, security forces in Falcón state successfully intercepted a shipment of over three tons of marijuana.

This operation stands as a testament to the “perfect fusion of the people, the military, and the police,” highlighting the collective determination to defend Venezuela’s sovereignty from transnational criminal networks exploiting the region.

The Ministry of People’s Power for Internal Affairs, Justice, and Peace (MPPRIJP) confirmed that eight Venezuelan nationals were arrested aboard a fishing vessel equipped with five powerful engines.

The boat carried 114 bales of drugs weighing 3,077 kilograms. The raid was carried out by the Counterdrug Division of the CICPC in conjunction with the Strategic Operations Group (GOES) and the Territorial Defense System, following extensive intelligence and investigative work that dismantled this criminal cell attempting to traffic narcotics through Venezuelan waters.

This significant seizure reinforces Venezuela’s ongoing patriotic struggle against drug trafficking, emphasizing the role of the State’s institutions working in unison with the community to protect national security and social stability.

Yván Gil: Venezuela is waging a communication and democracy offensive:

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, stated that the continuous imperialist aggressions against Venezuela “has led us to firmly assume a stage of economic, social, communicational and democratic offensive”.

During his participation in the Voices of the World Forum being held at the Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas, Gil made reference to the last 10 years since Barack Obama’s decree, where the people have been the protagonists of a firm resistance and have shown stoicism, allowing our voice to be heard to then move on to a stage of offensive.

“This democracy in Venezuela is being perfected more and more, not only with elections, but with popular participation, as established in the National Constitution and we are making this protagonism a reality today”, Gil pointed out.

Yván Gil said that the Bolivarian doctrine is part of our essence and we maintain the condition of being a free, sovereign, fighting, resistant and combative country. “President Nicolás Maduro Moros is a leader who has been subjected to all kinds of aggressions, not only has he firmly faced economic blockades, which is enough, as well as sabotage to our oil industry and the confiscation of our goods abroad, but also assassination attempts and attempts to subvert the constitutional and social order”.