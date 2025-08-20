Venezuela says U.S. threats are ‘Evidence of Desperation’

On Tuesday, Venezuela described new threats and accusations from the U.S. government as evidence of Washington’s desperation over the failure of its foreign policy toward Latin America.

Earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the United States is prepared to “use all its power” to curb the “flow of drugs into the country,” after being asked about the deployment of three warships carrying 4,000 troops to Caribbean waters near Venezuela.

In response to the slanderous insinuations, Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry issued the following statement:

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela clearly sees the desperation of the U.S. administration, which resorts to threats and slander against our country. Washington’s accusations of drug trafficking against Venezuela reveal its lack of credibility and the failure of its policies in the region.

Since the expulsion of the DEA from our territory in 2005, Venezuela has achieved decisive results in the fight against organized crime: successful arrests, dismantling of networks and effective control of borders and coasts, the result of the efforts and commitment of our institutions and the Venezuelan people.

These threats not only affect Venezuela but also endanger the peace and stability of the entire region, including the Peace Zone declared by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, a space that promotes sovereignty and cooperation among Latin American peoples.

While Washington threatens, Venezuela advances firmly in peace and sovereignty, demonstrating that true effectiveness against crime is achieved by respecting the independence of nations.

Every aggressive statement confirms the inability of imperialism to subdue a free and sovereign people. The people of Bolivar and Chavez will continue defeating any attempt at intervention. Venezuela is a beacon of dignity, resistance and security for Latin America and the world.”