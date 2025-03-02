Venezuela Slams CARICOM for Backing US-Led Plan

Venezuela Rejects CARICOM’s Support to Guyana on Endorse to US Southern Command’s Plans

The Venezuelan vice-president Delcy Rodriguez rejected a Caribbean Community (CARICOM)’s statement supporting Guyana’s and US Southern Command plans to attack Venezuela and create a war in the region.

“Third-rank CARICOM bureaucrats, behind the backs of the heads of government of this organization, sing the praises of Zelensky of the Caribbean, Irfaan Ali, and endorse the plan of the US Southern Command to attack Venezuela,” the VP expressed in her Telegram channel.

With this step, according to Rodriguez, CARICOM disqualify themselves from serving as facilitators in this territorial controversy.

In this regard, Rodriguez stated that Caribbean countries are called by history “to play a constructive role in this territorial dispossession artificially created by ancient empires.”

The Venezuela’s VP called on the countries of the region, “one of the few areas of peace in the world” to prevent the entering into a conflict to legitimize the energy voracity of the US based oil company Exxon Mobil.

“Venezuela will never renounce its rights over the Essequibo and will assert all legal and diplomatic actions in its defense,” Rodriguez strongly stated.

Earlier Saturday, Venezuela repudiated the statements of Irfaan Ali as unfounded, after he claimed that units of the Bolivarian Navy of Venezuela violate the Guyanese maritime territory, Not to mention that this is a maritime area which has yet to be delimited in accordance with international law.