Venezuelan authorities have dismantled a terrorist plot targeting Plaza Venezuela, one of the capital’s busiest public spaces, following the arrest of José Daniel García Ortega, who was allegedly carrying an explosive device. The announcement was made by Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, who linked the plan to far-right groups and foreign criminal networks.

According to Cabello, the attack was scheduled for Sunday, August 3, and involved the remote detonation of a device via cellphone. The SEBIN anti-explosives unit intercepted García Ortega and recovered a bag containing three kilograms of TNT, left near the Victory Monument in Plaza Venezuela. The minister warned that the explosion could have caused mass casualties, given the proximity of a metro station, gas line, and fuel depot.

Thirteen individuals have been detained so far, including a Colombian national known as “El Titi”, allegedly linked to the Cartel de La Guajira. Cabello stated that the suspects are part of a clandestine cell network, and investigations are ongoing to identify additional collaborators.

The minister credited citizen vigilance for helping thwart the attack, highlighting the role of a local resident who filmed suspicious activity and alerted authorities. “This is how the people defend peace,” Cabello said, urging Venezuelans to remain alert to opposition-led destabilization efforts.

Government of Venezuela Rejects U.S. Bounty on Maduro, Denounces “Crude Political Propaganda”

The Venezuelan government has rejected a $50 million reward announced by U.S. authorities for information leading to the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro, calling the measure a politically motivated maneuver that lacks both legal and moral legitimacy.

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil issued a statement condemning the offer, which was made public by U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi. Gil described the initiative as “the most ridiculous smokescreen we have seen,” accusing the United States of using media spectacle to divert attention from its internal problems.

“The pathetic ‘reward’ by Pamela Bondi is the most ridiculous smokescreen we have seen,” Gil stated via Telegram, attributing the measure to right-wing political interests in both the U.S. and Venezuela. “The dignity of our homeland is not for sale. We repudiate this crude political propaganda operation,” he added.

Six Venezuelan minors who were kidnapped in the US rescued

Six Venezuelan minors who were being held in the United States by the Donald Trump administration have been returned to their homes, according to the Telegram channel, Gran Misión Vuelta a la Patria.

“Today we celebrate a miracle: six children who were kidnapped in the US have been rescued and are returning home,” it states.

The minors are: Milan Emmanuel Mora Hurtado, Dorielvis Ayari Silva García, Yineimer José Buendía Contreras, Diego Jesús Torrealba Contreras, and Ashley Hernández Peña.

“These little warriors have faced a difficult experience, but now they are ready to be reunited with their families and begin a new stage full of love and hope,” says the Telegram channel of the Gran Misión Vuelta a la Patria, which shows the president of the Misión Vuelta a la Patria, Camila Fabri, and the mothers welcoming the children.

Venezuelan Government Oversees Return of 205 Migrants from United States under Repatriation Program

A total of 205 Venezuelan migrants arrived in their home country this Wednesday after traveling from the United States with a layover in Honduras, as part of an official government repatriation effort.

The Venezuelan government’s Gran Misión Vuelta a la Patria program confirmed that 184 men and 21 women were included in this latest group of returnees. Upon arrival, all migrants are subject to established health and security protocols.

The Ministry of Interior and Justice stated that “this flight reaffirms the commitment of the Venezuelan Government to guarantee the dignified and safe return of those who have chosen to come back to their homeland.”

This flight follows a previous repatriation last Friday, which brought back 207 Venezuelans deported from Texas, including 17 minors. These arrivals are part of a deportation agreement signed earlier this year between Venezuela and the United States, despite the absence of diplomatic relations since 2019.

VP Rodriguez Meets With the ICC Deputy Prosecutor Niang:

On Friday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez held a meeting with Mame Mandiaye Niang, deputy prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), in which she once again denounced the effects of the U.S. blockade on the well-being of her country’s population.

“We submitted to the case on the criminal blockade against Venezuela (Venezuela II) the study published in The Lancet, which demonstrates the impact of unilateral coercive measures on the health and lives of people,” she said.

“This research, which covered 152 countries, determined that more than 564,000 people — disproportionately children under 5 and the elderly — die every year as a result of the ‘sanctions’ adopted by the U.S. government and other Western countries to promote the so-called ‘Regime Change’ policy.”

“This number is comparable to the annual death toll caused by armed conflicts. In this regard, we called Deputy Prosecutor Niang’s attention to the slow progress of this matter, which began more than five years ago as a result of a referral made by Venezuela,” Rodriguez said.

The United States, the European Union and their allies have imposed more than 1,000 sanctions on Venezuela, significantly affecting all sectors, according to U.N. Special Rapporteur Alena Douhan, who focuses on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights. Douhan has called on those countries to lift the sanctions.

Venezuela Economic Recovery 2025: Proven Signs of Growth and Resilience Amid Challenges

On August 1, 2025, President Nicolás Maduro launched the month with the 87th edition of his weekly program “Con Maduro +”, delivering a comprehensive assessment of Venezuela’s progress after 26 years of the Bolivarian Revolution. In a message centered on resilience and renewal, Maduro highlighted significant advances in peace, economic performance, and social welfare, positioning the nation on a path of recovery and sovereignty despite years of external pressure and internal hardship.

The Venezuela economic recovery 2025 is not just a projection—it’s a measurable turnaround backed by official data and grassroots mobilization.

Maduro emphasized that the country has overcome “multiple forms of insurgency and destabilization” from right-wing sectors, yet has maintained constitutional order, institutional continuity, and national unity.

“We have conquered our right to peace,” he declared. “And we defend it through dialogue, understanding, and perseverance.”

This narrative of peace through resistance has become central to the government’s legitimacy, portraying the state as a bulwark against foreign interference and internal chaos.