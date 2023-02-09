Venezuela to disburse monies for two major projects in St Vincent

PM RETURNS FROM VISIT TO VENEZUELA

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and his delegation to Venezuela, returned to the state at midday today, following a one day Official Visit. The Prime Minister spoke to the API upon his return, saying his trip was “very fruitful”.

In Venezuela, he met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil, Vice Minister with responsibility for Caribbean Affairs Raul Li Causi, and the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela His Excellency Nichoas Maduro.

On the agenda was SVG’s presidency of the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC), along with other regional and integration issues, such as air travel, Caricom and science and technological coorperation.

The Prime Minister also indicated that a number of bilateral discussions were held, which produced decisive actions in relation to the disbursement of monies for two major projects locally, the Little Tokyo rehabilitation project and the Fisheries Fleet Expansion Program. These monies are now expected within forty-five (45) to sixty (60) days.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to convey a message to the American leaders, that the government of Venezuela is interested in having good relations with the USA, in dignity and self-respect and to have dialogue without preconditions in the interest of peace and prosperity in the hemisphere.

The Prime Minister’s delegation included Coordinator for CELAC Dr. Douglas Slater, Information Officer at the Agency for Public Information Shevrell Macmillan and Prime Minister’s Security Gregory Lowman.