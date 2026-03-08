Venezuela, U.S. Resume Diplomatic Relations

The Governments of Venezuela and the United States have decided to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations on March 5, after a “diplomatic dialogue established with the authorities of the United States of America”, according to the Venezuelan official communiqué.

This crucial understanding was formalized this Thursday, marking a significant shift influenced by key energy factors. In this sense, Venezuelan authorities expressed its confidence that this process will contribute to strengthening understanding and opening opportunities for a positive and mutually beneficial relationship, reaffirming the willingness to move forward into a new phase of constructive dialogue based on mutual respect, sovereign and cooperation between both countries.

This step “accompanies the fertile dialogue that Venezuelans hold among themselves, aimed at strengthening coexistence, peace, and national understanding”, Venezuelan authorities affirmed.

People of Venezuelan Honor Commander Hugo Chavez’s Legacy 13 Years After His Passing to Immortality

Thousands of Venezuelans mobilized across Caracas on Thursday, March 5, 2026, to commemorate the 13th anniversary of Commander Hugo Chavez’s passing, honoring his enduring legacy of Bolivarian Revolution and commitment to social justice.

Popular sectors and militants of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV, in Spanish) organized a series of mobilizations throughout the Venezuelan capital. The commemorative activities began in the morning, with various starting points across Caracas.

The event featured staggered concentrations and short routes originating from different locations in the western part of the city, all culminating at the Cuartel de la Montaña (Cuartel 4F), a historic site situated in the January 23 Parish (23 de Enero, in Spanish), where the remains of the revolutionary leader rest. This convergence point symbolizes the deep reverence and continuity of the Bolivarian ideals that Chavez led.

Yvan Gil Pinto, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, highlighted Chavez’s profound vision for a multipolar world through his official channels. Gil emphasized Chavez’s unwavering drive for brotherhood between the Latin American region and the continent of Africa. The Minister reiterated that these foundational ideas of peace and mutual solidarity continue to guide the path of Bolivarian diplomacy. He reaffirmed that the Eternal Commander consistently advocated for international dialogue and the unwavering principle of national sovereignty, reflecting a foreign policy rooted in respect and cooperation rather than submission.

Venezuela, Shell Sign Historic Production Pact

Venezuela’s Acting President, Delcy Rodriguez, spearheaded on March, 5 the formal signing of a crucial framework agreement and a high-level technical-financial alliance today between the state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Venezuelan engineering firm Vepica, and the multinational Shell.

This pivotal move solidifies Venezuela’s strategic path towards energy sovereignty and economic reactivation within a complex international landscape.

This historic signing marks a significant milestone in Venezuela’s efforts to integrate its national private sector capabilities with its broader international energy agenda.

The agreements, strictly adhering to the recently approved nation’s Hydrocarbons Law, are designed to boost hydrocarbon production while ensuring the creation of employment opportunities and fostering the development of highly skilled labor for the Venezuelan people. In this sense, Acting President Rodriguez emphasized that these partnerships are instrumental in empowering the national workforce and leveraging domestic expertise.

Electoral authorities of Venezuela Launches Digital Platform for 2026 National Popular Consultation

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council activated its official digital platform for the First National Popular Consultation 2026, enabling communities to directly choose territorial projects on March, 8. This initiative deepens participatory democracy through direct resource management.}

The Electoral Council introduced the web portal, allowing citizens to verify their voting center and review the comprehensive catalog of projects submitted within their respective Communal Circuits.

This digital tool aims to provide electors with all necessary technical and logistical information prior to casting their votes. By entering their identity card number, users can instantly access their precise voting location and the detailed list of community proposals to be elected in their specific geographical area, ensuring an agile and informed electoral process.

These projects, spanning critical areas such as public services, infrastructure, health, and education, have undergone extensive debate and prioritization by the communities themselves through open citizen assemblies. This preparatory phase guarantees that the proposals reflect the genuine and most pressing needs identified by the residents.

Venezuela, U.S. Announce Cooperation and Investments in Mining Sector

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum met today, March 4, in Caracas to discuss expanded energy cooperation and investment opportunities in Venezuela’s rich mining sector, marking a significant high-level engagement between the two nations despite recent tensions.

In this sense, Rodriguez stated that is “available, through cooperation channels, to address concrete agendas that benefit both the people of the United States and the people of Venezuela.”

Investment in Minerals

The initial meeting, which included a large U.S. business delegation, facilitated the exchange of key information regarding investment flows and the implementation of new technologies within the Venezuelan mining sector. The broad agenda encompasses both metallic and non-metallic, as well as strategic and non-strategic minerals.

In a move to streamline this economic collaboration, Acting President Rodriguez requested the swift cooperation of the National Assembly deputies for the approval of an expansion to the existing Mining Law. This legislative update aims to present national and international business sectors with new investment and development opportunities offered by the country, emphasizing the benefits of fostering strong international relations, particularly with the United States.

Rodriguez highlighted that President Donald Trump publicly welcomed this work agenda, underscoring the mutual interest in cooperation. In this sense, Venezuela reaffirmed its readiness to engage in concrete agendas, through established channels, that would yield benefits for both the people of the United States and Venezuela.

Venezuelans Demands President Maduro’s Release 2 Months After U.S. Kidnapping

Venezuela reiterated demands On March 3 for the immediate release of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, the First Combatant Cilia Flores, two months after their illegal kidnapping by the United States on January 3, 2026, which left over 100 people dead.

The Venezuelan President and his wife remain detained in New York, following an imperialist operation carried out by the United States. This operation resulted in the tragic loss of over 100 lives and left dozens injured, including members of the presidential security detail.

In a statement, General in Chief and Popular Minister for Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez asserted that “the justice, humanity, and conscience of the Venezuelan people” demand the release of the President and the First Combatant. The text underscored that the profound wounds inflicted by the January 3 attack can only begin to heal with their immediate return and the cessation of all unilateral coercive measures. This stance highlights the national sentiment for sovereignty and justice in the face of external pressures.

The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB, in Spanish), for its part, firmly ratified its institutional support for the nation’s leadership and reiterated its unwavering commitment to internal stability and the defense of Venezuelan territorial integrity.