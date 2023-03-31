Venezuela Urges UNESCO To Recognize Its Musical & Food Heritage

On Thursday, Venezuelan Culture Minister Ernesto Villegas formally asked the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to include the Joropo traditional musical and dancing genre in its list of intangible cultural heritages of humanity.

Usually danced in espadrilles, the Joropo represents Venezuelan identity since it reflects the influence of Africa, Europe, and Indigenous peoples on this country’s culture.

The application submitted by Villegas recognizes different versions of Joropo, including the Joropo Jarillero, which people from the El Jarillo region in Miranda state created, and the Joropo Guayanes, which is typical of the Bolivar state.

Source: telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Denounces Use Of Anti-Values To Defeat The Revolution

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro denounced the use of anti-values and vices of capitalism to defeat the Bolivarian Revolution: “What they have not been able to defeat with criminal sanctions, they intend to do it with anti-values and vices of capitalism,” said the President through his official Twitter account.

Maduro referred to the recent corruption cases involving executives of the state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), the National Superintendence of Crypto-assets (Sunacrip), judges and business people.

The Venezuelan justice started this Tuesday the presentation hearing of 19 people, including three judges, linked to the corruption case known as PDVSA-Crypto.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Maduro: Blockade led Venezuela to receive less than 10% of income

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, denounced that the economic blockade has led Venezuela to receive less than 10% of the income it received before the criminal sanctions. “These resources are invested in water, health, education, housing, wages, social protection.”

During a day dedicated to the balance of the rehabilitation and inauguration of works for the Venezuelan people, in the state of Miranda, the Head of State said that before Venezuela received 56 billion dollars annually, “now, in the year 2022, there were barely five billion, much less than 10%.”

“We are investing in everything, we are in a historic birth to maintain the path of living-living, to advance on top of the inequalities created by the imperial blockade.”

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela and the UN reviewed new development opportunities

Venezuela and the Organization of the United Nations (UN) reviewed on Tuesday the agreements on improvements in the quality of life and access to new development opportunities for the Venezuelan people.

The information was released through his account on the social network Twitter, Foreign Minister Yván Gil, who held a meeting with the resident coordinator of the United Nations Organization in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Gianluca Rampolla, to review the agreements.

“Meeting with the resident coordinator of the United Nations Organization #UN in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, @Rampolla_UN, to review agreements on improvements in the quality of life and access to new development opportunities for the Venezuelan people, published the Chancellor on Twitter.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela denounces neocolonial practices at the Ibero-American Summit

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Yván Gil, participated in the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit on behalf of the national government and in his speech questioned the application of coercive measures as a method of political conditioning to countries.

“We must abandon the neocolonial practices that the United States and the European Union are currently applying against three members present at this summit Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela,” said the Venezuelan diplomat.

In this sense, he highlighted that in a short period Venezuela has received more than 900 coercive measures and has lost more than 7000 billion dollars, which have been stolen from assets abroad.

Gil reflected that “we cannot talk about a fair and sustainable Ibero-America without respect for the sovereignty and independence” of the countries and denounced that the sanctions “harm us all, violate human rights, impede development and subject the people to hunger”.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve