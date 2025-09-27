Venezuela weighs ‘state of external commotion’ to face U.S. threats

On Friday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that his administration is considering issuing a decree of “State of External Commotion,” a legal measure provided for in the Constitution and developed in the 2001 Law on States of Exception.

The decree’s aim would be for “the entire nation, the entire republic, the entire institutional framework, every man and woman, every citizen of this country, to have the backing, protection and activation of the full force of Venezuelan society to respond to threats or, if the case arises, to any attack against Venezuela.”

“Venezuelans are united and have the reason to fight for our sovereignty,” said the Bolivarian leader, who seeks to defend his country against imperial threats and possible military actions from Washington.

According to the Law on States of Exception's Article 14, a State of External Commotion may be declared "in case of an external conflict that seriously endangers the security of the nation, its citizens, or its institutions."

This measure is triggered when there is a threat to territorial integrity, national sovereignty or institutional stability originating from abroad.

The decree, which must be issued by the Venezuelan president during a Cabinet meeting, would initially last up to 90 days, renewable for another 90 days with the approval of the National Assembly.

Government of Venezuela Rejects U.S. Threats at Meeting of Group of Friends in Defense of UN Charter

On Friday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil denounced the growing U.S. military threat against Venezuela and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to diplomacy, multilateralism and strict respect for the United Nations Charter.

Speaking at the meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter in New York, the Bolivarian diplomat said Venezuela is facing an international offensive led by the United States, whose goal is to seize Venezuela’s natural resources and promote regime change.

“An aggression against Venezuela is being prepared with increasing strength, intensity and lies,” Gil warned, stressing that an escalation against his country “would be a catastrophe for the entire region.”

He said the Bolivarian government and people are ready to resist and prevail “in perfect national unity.” Still, he emphasized that Venezuela prefers to follow the path of peace.

“We are lovers of peace and we have proposed dialogue and diplomacy, even with those who have systematically violated the UN Charter,” he said.

Venezuela to Host Global Congress for Mother Earth Ahead of COP30

On Thursday, Ecosocialism Minister Ricardo Molina announced that Venezuela will host the World Congress in Defense of Mother Earth in Caracas from Oct. 9-10, as a prelude to the COP30 climate summit scheduled for November in Belem, Brazil.

More than 3,000 experts, leaders, activists, social movements, environmentalists, scientists, academics, students, ecosocialist councils and popular power are expected to attend, including 253 international guests from 56 countries.

“This Congress will allow us to unify criteria on urgent, cross-cutting issues affecting the planet, integrating scientific, political, social, economic, territorial and cultural perspectives,” Molina said.

Discussions will focus on the climate crisis and the prevailing socioeconomic model, biodiversity at risk, the rights of Mother Earth, socio-environmental conflicts and human rights, pollution and waste, sustainable economy, environmental education and culture, intergenerational justice, and youth.

U.S. Envoy Grenell Confirms Talks with Venezuelan Government Amid Tensions in the Caribbean

U.S. Special Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell confirmed that he is holding talks with the Venezuelan government despite the growing tensions sparked by the U.S.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Grenell stated that he has maintained ongoing dialogue with the team of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, following instructions from President Donald Trump.

“I have been in talks under President Trump’s orders. I have spoken with Maduro, I have traveled to Venezuela, and I continue to engage with his team,” the U.S. diplomat said.

His remarks align with statements from the Venezuelan government acknowledging contact with U.S. representatives, though President Nicolás Maduro recently described these interactions as “underachieving,” considering the backdrop of Washington’s military threats toward Caracas under the fabricated narrative of combating drug trafficking.

President Nicolás Maduro values scientific and technical advances in Venezuela to prioritize social development.

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted the significant progress in the country’s technological training in the development of the Great Science, Technology and Innovation Mission.

With the company of the Minister of Science and Technology, Gabriela Jiménez, a new research space equipped with high-end electron microscopes was presented.

During his tour, President Maduro compared investment in science and technology to a seed that “grows and bears fruit,” and assured that this is the way to build “the powerful Venezuela.”

He also emphasized that all research must have as its ultimate goal the peace, life and development of both the nation and the peoples of the world. “May everything that is done be for peace, for life, and for the development of this infinite earth,” said the President, highlighting the humanist vision behind his government’s scientific and technological policies.