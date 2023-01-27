Venezuela will export natural gas to Trinidad and Tobago, after a license issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) of the United States this Wednesday to the Caribbean island, reported the Trinidadian Prime Minister, Keith Rowle.

“My government has focused on the potential and possibility of developing, producing and processing Venezuelan gas in Trinidad and Tobago; we spent a lot of time, effort and energy negotiating a trade terms sheet in 2018, but development was halted due to the sanctions the United States imposed in 2019,” Rowley said.

The prime minister of the neighboring country maintained that the license improves energy security for the region and Europe: “What this means is that the restrictions on the development of the PDVSA-Dragon gas field have now been eased and all parties can move forward with plans so that natural gas from Venezuela to flow from these proven reserves to Trinidad and Tobago and then to the Caribbean, Europe and other markets, bringing many humanitarian benefits to the Venezuelan population and greater energy security in the Caribbean”, he pointed out.

Venezuela and Cuba Meet To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

“The head of state, Nicolás Maduro, meets with his counterpart of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, to continue strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations, as a mechanism to combat and resist US sanctions,” Venezolana de Televisión said on Twitter, along with pictures of the meeting.

The president of the largest of the Antilles arrived in the Caribbean country along with Trade Minister Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

Relations between Cuba and Venezuela were strengthened when former President Hugo Chavez came to power in 1999.

President Nicolas Maduro Gets Credentials From Spain’s Ambassador

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received on Tuesday the credentials of the ambassador appointed by the Kingdom of Spain to the South American country, Ramón Santos Martínez.

“I received the Letters of Credence from the Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Spain in Venezuela, Ramón Santos Martínez,” Maduro said through his official Twitter account.

Venezuela & Brazil Discuss Work Plan To Resume Cooperation

Foreign Affairs Ministers Yvan Gil (Venezuela) and Mauro Viera (Brazil) discussed a joint work plan to re-establish cooperation between their countries.

“Good times have begun!” Gil said, stressing that the meeting was fraternal. Relations between Brazil and Venezuela were interrupted in 2019 when former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro recognized opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido as President of Venezuela.

After the triumph of Lula da Silva in the 2022 presidential elections in Brazil, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his willingness to resume bilateral cooperation, which Lula da Silva finally approved on Jan. 1.

Gil and Viera met in Buenos Aires, where the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) started on Tuesday. In this summit, Lula da Silva defended the presence of the Venezuelan delegates, which had been repudiated by the Argentine far-right.

Venezuela Accuses US Of Distorting Human Rights Issues

“Through distorted narratives, the U.S. aims to make political use of human rights to excuse the acts of political violence that it has encouraged against Venezuela in recent years,” Gil said on Twitter.

“The Venezuelan people overcame the violence and will continue to defeat all attacks,” he added.

The statement was in response to allegations made by the U.S. Department of State that Venezuela had violated the human rights of a woman who was imprisoned.

On Jan. 16, Gil also responded to a statement by the U.S. Department of State that it would continue to impose sanctions, or unilateral coercive measures, against the South American country. The foreign minister described the sanctions as “a crime against humanity that puts (the United States) in violation of international law.”

Venezuela proposes to create the World Movement of Women for Peace

Venezuela raised in Iran the creation of the World Movement of Women for peace, cultural diversity, social justice and self-determination of peoples.

This proposal was presented by the first combatant, Cilia Flores, in the I International Congress of Influential Women that takes place in that country, referred a Press release: “It is women who are most affected by the exploitative capitalist model, which causes severe effects on public health, food and energy security, international security and environmental balance,” Flores said in Congress.

For this reason, she pointed out, it is opportune to assume a political and historical conscience to fight for social justice and the construction of a better society.

