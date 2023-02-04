Venezuela hosts the 2023 Caribbean Baseball Series

On Thursday, thousands of Venezuelans attended the inauguration of the 65th Caribbean Baseball Series “Gran Caracas,” which will be held in the Simon Bolivar and La Guaira stadiums until Feb. 10.

The ceremony was held at the Simon Bolivar stadium, which President Nicolas Maduro especially inaugurated for this Baseball Series edition and has capacity for 40,000 spectators.

“Full on the opening game of the Caribbean Series ‘Gran Caracas 2023’. The Simon Bolivar stadium looks beautiful by hosting a hobby we enjoy so much. Go Venezuela!” Maduro stated.

Every year, the Caribbean Series gathers the best baseball players from the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC) countries: Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela.

Source: Telesurenglish.tv.net

Venezuela proposes to articulate science and technology experiences

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, proposed the creation of a large institute to articulate the experiences of science and technology in Latin America and the Caribbean, through Celac.

During the inauguration of Venezuela’s Science and Technology Park “+ Science”, the President announced the visit of the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, whose country assumed the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac).

“Gonsalves will soon visit us and we are going to propose to hold a great scientific and technological meeting of the Celac in Caracas, with all the ministers and presidents of institutes of the 33 member countries of this integration bloc”, he pointed out.

“The objective is to create a great observatory, a great Latin American and Caribbean institute that articulates the sciences, knowledge, technology and experiences of all our countries, he stressed”.

Source: prensa-latina.cu

UN Human Rights High Commissioner Presents Balance

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, presented this Saturday a balance of his visit to Venezuela and announced that his office will extend for two more years its work in the South American country.

“I am encouraged by the Government’s decision to extend the team’s presence in Venezuela for another two years so that they can continue their work to promote the human rights agenda in the country,” Türk said from the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, at the end of his visit.

In a press conference, Türk reiterated that the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States (U.S.) against Venezuela do violate human rights and requested the lifting of such sanctions.

Source: Telesurenglish.tv.net

President Maduro denounces that the US imposes a colonial model with sanctions

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, denounced this Thursday that the United States government (USA) seeks to impose a colonial model, through the Office of Control of Foreign Assets (OFAC).

In statements broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión, the Venezuelan head of state described as “unacceptable” the constant sanctions issued by OFAC against Venezuela.

«A kind of world dictatorship is established. They (USA) are trying to establish a colonial model. Venezuela denounces the colonial model of OFAC, an unacceptable model, because if you produce something, and sell it to another company, what you expect is that they pay you,” stressed the National President.

In this sense, he recalled that the US has applied more than 900 sanctions against the country in the last nine years, and promotes an opinion matrix that the economic effects are the product of the management of the sanctioned governments, and of coercive measures.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela strengthens cooperation with Bolivia, South Africa and Syria

Venezuela strengthened ties of cooperation and brotherhood with Bolivia, South Africa and Syria, with the aim of continuing to promote strategic relations and taking the message of the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace to all corners of the world.

The information was released by the chancellor of the Republic of Venezuela, Yvan Gil, who through his account on the social network Twitter detailed the cooperation meeting he held with each of the representatives in the country of Bolivia, South Africa and Syria.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Diosdado Cabello on Pompeo’s book: it is the story of a failure

As the story of a failure, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, described the book published by the former Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo entitled “Never Give an Inch”.

During his program Con el Mazo Dando, he questioned the publication in which Pompeo dedicates a chapter to reveal the actions that were orchestrated against Venezuela from the White House during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

“There are self-help courses, right? I ask. Publishers normally publish the stories of people who succeed, but this bug printed a book to say that he failed with Venezuela, they printed it for him,” he said while referring to the confession made by the former Trump official regarding financing to the Venezuelan extreme right.

“A billion dollars says Pompeo that he was the boss, not all the time, of Juanito Alimaña (Juan Guaidó). 1000 million dollars, but Juanito Alimaña says that they only gave him 150 million and where did the rest go? Who got it?” he questioned.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve