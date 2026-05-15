Venezuela Will Not Become 51st State of the US

“We will continue to defend [territorial] integrity, sovereignty, and independence. Our history is a history of glory, of men and women who gave their lives to make us not a colony but a free country,” said Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez in reponse to Trump’s threat to make Venezuela “the 51st state” of the US. Upon leaving the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands, where she defended Venezuela’s historical and legal rights over Guayana Esequiba, she noted that Venezuela had attended that forum precisely to “defend sovereignty, to defend our process of independence.”

In response to a question about Trump’s threat, she aid “That is not on the table, it will never be on the table, because if there is one thing about Venezuelans, it is that we love our independence process; we love our heroes and heroines of the Independence.” “President Trump knows. We have been working on a diplomatic agenda of cooperation. That is the course, that is the path,” she added. “Venezuela, certainly, is the country with the largest oil reserves on the planet and also one of the largest gas reserves. The path is cooperation for understanding between countries,” she concluded.

Venezuela Defends Geneva Agreement as Only Tool to Resolve Essequibo Dispute at ICJ

In a high-level diplomatic display, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez appeared before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday, May 11. There, she presented the fundamental arguments supporting Venezuela’s historical rights over the Essequibo region. During her address, the acting president emphasized that Venezuela is the only party with a legitimate claim to the region of nearly 160,000 square kilometers, rich in natural resources and currently under the administration of Guyana.

The session, described as “historic” by the Venezuelan delegation, represents a new chapter in the century-old dispute. Rodríguez arrived in The Hague with the mandate to defend the “majesty and vigor” of the 1966 Geneva Agreement. The agreement was recognized by all the parties, and Venezuela considers it the only valid legal framework for negotiating a solution, in contrast to the 1899 Paris Arbitration Award.

During her speech, Rodríguez stated that the presence of the Venezuelan delegation does not imply recognition of the court’s jurisdiction to resolve the dispute but rather serves to defend sovereignty against an “absurd and unlawful act” promoted by Guyana. The acting president condemned Guyana’s abandonment of good faith and the logic of a mutually acceptable solution, instead adopting an illicit strategy of judicialization when transnational oil corporations found oil in 2015.

A centuries-old dispute and Venezuela’s position: The dispute over the Essequibo region has intensified in recent years following the discovery of significant oil and gas deposits in maritime waters adjacent to the disputed territory. While Guyana urges the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to uphold the 1899 award to resolve the land border controversy, the 1966 Geneva Agreement clearly stipulates that the 1899 award is null and void. The 1966 agreement stipulates that a practical, mutually acceptable solution must be sought through direct negotiation between the two countries. In this context, the presentation by the Venezuelan delegation, led by Delcy Rodríguez, sought to block Guyana’s claim that the ICJ should rule on the case, respectfully arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction to decide on the issue.



Venezuela ‘s National Assembly Unanimously Backs Esequibo Defense

Venezuela’s National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday pledging full support for the defense of the Esequibo region, calling for national unity behind what lawmakers called a “sacred sovereignty mandate” that overrides all political differences.

The move comes just one day after acting President Delcy Rodríguez rejected the International Court of Justice’s jurisdiction over the dispute at the UN’s top court in The Hague.

Parliament Speaker Jorge Rodríguez argued that internal cohesion is Venezuela’s strongest leverage on the international stage. “If Guyana sees that Venezuelans are united, they will have no choice but to comply with the law,” he said. He warned that international tribunals tend to produce zero-sum rulings, leaving one side dissatisfied and obstructing practical solutions.

Deputy José Gregorio Vielma Mora described the moment as “decisive for republican history,” stressing that defending the Esequibo’s land and continental shelf is a constitutional duty, not a partisan issue. He reaffirmed that the 1966 Geneva Agreement remains the only valid framework for resolving the controversy and dismissed the 1899 Paris Arbitral Award—cited by Guyana—as a “flawed, void, and null” fraud.

Other opposition figures, including Antonio Ecarri and José Gregorio Correa, also rejected Guyana’s oil concessions in undelimited waters. They backed the government’s stance at The Hague, defending Venezuela’s 1777 colonial borders and the historical legacy of the country’s liberators.



Venezuela Announces the Restructuration of External Debt

Venezuela begins this Wednesday the debt restructuring to overcome the financial blockade of sanctions and put the economy at the service of the people to advance prosperity, justice and social equality. The Bolivarian Government formally launched on May 13 an integral and orderly restructuring process for the nation’s external public debt and that of its state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), aiming to liberate the country from accumulated financial burdens and restore its economy to serve the people. This strategic move, announced by the Ministry for Economy and Finance, seeks to guarantee prosperity, justice, and social equality for the Venezuelan population amidst ongoing financial challenges.

The Ministry for Economy and Finance, in a statement, underscored that this measure intends to place the economy at the service of its citizens, freeing the nation from its accumulated financial burden. Venezuela had historically maintained an impeccable record of solvency and timely fulfillment of its international obligations. However, its capacity to pay financial commitments was severely hindered starting in 2017, a direct consequence of the U.S. financial sanctions unilaterally imposed against the country. These coercive measures effectively deprived the South American nation of normal access to international financing, critically limiting its ability to invest in vital sectors such as health, education, electricity, water, infrastructure and productive recovery, thereby directly impacting the well-being of the Venezuelan people.

Restructuration Objectives: The Venezuelan Executive in Caracas has announced a debt restructuring initiative described as responsible, nationalist and social, with the primary goal of allocating the country’s resources to the well-being of the Venezuelan people and stabilizing the national economy with the rebuild its financial capacity.

A statement issued by the Ministry for Economy and Finance underscored the core philosophy behind this action. It explicitly declared that “the nation’s resources must be allocated, first and foremost, to the well-being of the people of Venezuela and not be consumed by unsustainable financial obligations.” This statement emphasizes the governmental commitment to prioritize the social agenda over external financial pressures. The primary objective of this restructuring initiative is to secure substantial debt relief, a measure considered essential for fostering inclusive growth and stimulating vital job creation across the country.

Sanctions Still Ongoing: The Vice Minister of Anti-Blockade Policies, William Castillo Bollé, clarified on his X profile that Venezuela entered a technical default in 2018 due to sanctions from the Trump Administration. He emphasized that prior to this, the country had maintained a perfect record regarding its debt obligations. Castillo Bollé asserted that the “maximum pressure strategy” from Washington, specifically through Executive Order 13835 issued in May 2018, was responsible for blocking the country’s and Petroleos of Venezuela’s (PDVSA) debt, and impacted Venezuela’s financial operations and its ability to manage its international commitments.

Just a week ago, the United States issued License 58, which authorizes legal and financial advisory firms to engage with Venezuela regarding the potential initiation of a restructuring process for both sovereign debt and that of the Venezuelan oil corporation. In light of this development, the Bolivarian Government has officially announced the commencement of this crucial process. Castillo Bollé, however, firmly clarified that despite this authorization, the sanctions themselves are “not being lifted.”



Venezuela Condemns UN Secretary-General’s Lack of Impartiality in Statements About US Invasion

On Tuesday, Venezuela issued a formal protest of remarks made by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, characterizing them as unbecoming of his office and contrary to UN principles of objectivity, impartiality, and good faith. The protest centers on Guterres’ recent comments regarding the January 3 US invasion of Venezuela and the subsequent abduction of President Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil released a statement asserting that the secretary-general’s declarations reflect a “progressive deterioration” of a UN General Secretariat that has proven incapable of contributing effectively to global peace. Gil highlighted a perceived double standard in the UN’s leadership, noting that while the secretary-general maintains a stance of silence or ambiguity regarding the genocide against the Palestinian people by “Israel” and the application of unilateral coercive measures against sovereign nations, he has echoed narratives that interfere in Venezuelan internal affairs.

Deterioration of neutrality: The controversy stems from statements Guterres made on Monday during a press conference initially focused on the situation in Cuba. When asked about the possibility of interventions similar to the January “flash bombing” operation—in which US forces killed more than 100 people and abducted the Venezuelan head of state—Guterres suggested that internal “complicity” facilitated the event. “In Venezuela, to be honest, we witnessed a military operation against Maduro, but I have the impression that there was significant complicity within the Venezuelan political system,” Guterres stated.

The administration of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez responded forcefully, and many analysts accused the secretary-general of replicating an unconfirmed version of events promoted by the mendacious White House to weaken the elected Chavista leadership that maintains control of Venezuela’s government. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry noted that the United Nations is facing a “profound erosion of its credibility,” arguing that the secretary-general has failed to maintain the balance required by Article 100 of the UN Charter, which mandates neutrality and independence.



Venezuela Registers 33% Increase in International Flights

Marisela de Loaiza, president of ALAV, confirmed the arrival of Qatar Airways in August and highlighted the importance of the Caracas–Houston route. Venezuela’s aviation sector is undergoing a rapid revitalization after recording a 33% increase in international flights and 27% in domestic frequencies between March and May 2026. This upturn translates into an offering of 157 weekly international flights to 13 global destinations and a total of 535 domestic operations connecting the country’s various regions.

The executive president of the Association of Airlines in Venezuela (ALAV), Marisela de Loaiza, highlighted that this upward trend reflects a strengthening market driven by the opening of new routes and the return of major global operators such as American Airlines, which resumed direct operations between Miami and Caracas after a seven-year interruption.

The ALAV president underlined that growth in the interior of the country has been significant thanks to Panama’s Copa Airlines expanding into cities such as Barquisimeto, Valencia, and Maracaibo—a development that has injected new energy into regional economies. De Loaiza noted the recent addition of United Airlines with its Houston route, describing it as a natural connection for the oil business, and announced the arrival of Qatar Airways in August and the possibility of the Italian ITA airline by the end of the year. She stated that connectivity is fundamental to all areas of the economy, especially the oil industry and its entire productive supply chain, and that the inclusion of an airline such as Qatar Airways represents major news for Venezuela’s reinsertion into global air traffic routes.



Venezuela’s Oil Production Rises 23% Since January

Venezuelan oil production continues to increase, rising from 1,095,000 barrels per day in March to 1,136,000 barrels per day in April—an increase of 40,000 barrels, or 3.7%. This emerges from official figures contained in a report published this Wednesday, 13 May, by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). So far this year, production in the country—which holds the world’s largest proven oil reserves—has risen by 22.9%, up from 924,000 bpd in January. In February, output rose to 1,021,000 barrels per day, and in March to 1,095,000 bpd.

The average price of Venezuela’s Merey 16 crude reached 90.47 US dollars per barrel. The report, covering May with April figures, shows that Venezuelan crude recorded an increase of 4.55 US dollars compared to the close of March, in contrast to the OPEC basket, whose value fell by 7.57 US dollars to 108.79 US dollars per barrel.

According to specialized economic media, this is the first time in more than a decade that Merey has reached 90 US dollars per barrel. In 2016, it closed at 35.15 US dollars. Merey crude is one of the main varieties of heavy oil produced in Venezuela and serves as one of the benchmark markers for Venezuelan oil pricing.

Following the events of January 3, 2026, the Trump administration has issued a series of licences partially lifting restrictions that it had itself unilaterally imposed over more than a decade against Venezuela’s hydrocarbon sector. Most of these licences provide authorizations for US industries while maintaining restrictions on countries the US considers adversaries: China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Cuba.

Selling oil to the US was consistent Venezuelan foreign policy during the presidency of Hugo Chávez and was subsequently continued by constitutional head of state Nicolás Maduro.



Venezuela Consolidates as Tech Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

The Venezuela’s Acting President, Delcy Rodríguez, concluded the II International Congress of Entrepreneurs, affirming the nation’s consolidation as a technological entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The Venezuela Tech Week event, led by Acting President Rodríguez, served as a powerful testament to the significant advancements made within the national technology sector in recent years. “The primary ecosystem that exists in the country today is the ecosystem of hope and the ecosystem of future for the Venezuelan people”, she declared, encapsulating the spirit of optimism and progress.

During the congress, the impressive results of the “Undertake together” program were highlighted, showcasing more than two million registered people across the Venezuelan territory. This substantial growth is bolstered by financial backing exceeding 1.1 billion dollars, specifically allocated to solidify a diversified economy. Notably, 64% of these registrations correspond to women and 67% represent the youth, demonstrating a broad and inclusive participation in the entrepreneurial landscape.

Strategic Global Integration: During the congress’s closing ceremony, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez unveiled several key initiatives. A significant announcement was the creation of the Startup Venezuela chapter. This initiative will feature a special financing fund specifically designed to enable national entrepreneurs to participate in global technological events and effectively represent the country within international ecosystems. This project aims to harness the talent of Venezuelan youth, a sector comprising 67% of the over 2 million registered entrepreneurs. With this robust economic support, the National Government intends to provide greater international exposure to local innovations, particularly in critical areas such as health and human development.

Further emphasizing the commitment to education and training, Rodríguez instructed the Minister of University Education to establish the “Free Chair of Entrepreneurship and Innovation” in all public and private universities nationwide. This academic unit will equip students with essential technical training tools and serve as a crucial bridge to the financial sector, ensuring that promising university projects can transition into sustainable economic realities.



Venezuelan Solidarity Movement Sends Medical Aid to Cuba Amid U.S. Blockade

A new shipment of solidarity aid departed Venezuela on May 12 was bound for Cuba, carrying essential medical supplies to support the Cuban people amidst the intensifying U.S. economic, commercial, financial and oil blockade.

This latest effort, organized by the Venezuela-Cuba Friendship and Mutual Solidarity Movement and activists from the Carabobo region, reinforces the unwavering bond between the two nations, aiming to mitigate the severe humanitarian impact of Washington’s unilateral sanctions. The consistent flow of aid highlights a determined resistance to imperialist pressures and a commitment to regional solidarity.

The shipment comprised 41 boxes of prioritized medicines as part of the ongoing “Love is Paid with Love” campaign, which was initially launched on February 25. The campaign’s overarching objective is to consistently send Cuba essential food items, medicines and energy supplies, all crucial for mitigating the devastating impact of the prolonged U.S. blockade.

This initiative represents a tangible expression of a shared commitment to mutual support in the face of external adversity, emphasizing the human dimension of international relations over geopolitical coercion.

The coordination of this extensive solidarity effort has seen robust participation from various social and popular movements across Venezuela. These collective actions have successfully articulated three distinct phases of donation collection throughout the country, resulting in the dispatch of more than 34 metric tons of solidarity aid to the island thus far.

This new batch of aid adds to numerous other shipments that Venezuela has sent since the campaign’s inception. The most recent preceding shipment, which successfully arrived in Havana on May 6, included nearly six metric tons of food items, constituting the sixth such lot of solidarity aid. This consistent and substantial flow of assistance is meticulously coordinated by the Simón Bolívar Institute and the Venezuela-Cuba Friendship and Mutual Solidarity Movement, showcasing the institutional backing and systematic approach to this humanitarian effort.