Venezuela Wins Miss Frontera Internacional 2025 Crown

The Miss Frontera Internacional 2025 crown went to Miss Venezuela with Brianny Sequeda’s victory.

The new queen, who was sent by an organization from San Antonio del Táchira because the current Miss Frontera Venezuela was unable to travel due to issues with the franchisee in Caracas, received the crown from Camila Téllez, Miss Frontera Internacional 2024.

The final gala of the beauty pageant, which featured 12 contestants, was held at the Ecoparque facilities in the city of Cúcuta.

The first and second runners-up were Miss Colombia Valentina Ospino, who was awarded the title of Miss Sea Beauty International, and Diana Caicedo Lindarte, representing Salazar de las Palmas, who was crowned Miss City International.

The top five finalists were completed by the delegates from Ecuador, Miss Marcia Intriago, selected as Miss Sun International, and Ana Belkis Ramon, representing the Dominican Republic, who won the title of Miss Tropical International.

Briannys Sequeda prevailed when asked, “Why should you be the new Miss Frontera International?”

The event was filled with beauty, talent, and glamour, featuring several prominent local artists. Miss Dominican Republic, Miss Salazar de las Palmas, and Miss Arauca were previously selected to showcase their talent again on the final day of the competition, with Arauca winning the Miss Talent sash. The delegates paraded in their uniforms, then in the official swimsuits designed by Peter Ponce, the event director, and finally in evening gowns and answered questions.

In the Little Miss International Border category, the three selected contestants were:

Little Miss Norte de Santander, Laurent Mariana Contreras, who won the title and crown of Little Miss International Border 2025;

Little Miss Pamplona, Antonella Chia Toro, who was crowned Little Miss International Sea Beauty (First Runner-Up).

Little Miss Cucuta Border Zone, Dalimar Monsalve (Second Runner-Up), who won the title of Little Miss City International.

Next year, the event will be held again in Cucuta, Norte de Santander, Colombia, on August 29th, expecting to welcome more than 25 queens from different countries and border cities.