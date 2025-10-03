Venezuelan denounces U.S. provocation with F-35 lightning II fighter jets

On Thursday, the company Dataviva released the results of a survey reflecting broad consensus among Venezuelans in support of the defense of sovereignty led by President Nicolas Maduro.

Conducted between Sept. 29 and 30, the survey included a sample of 7,000 household interviews nationwide, using a stratified method by social and spatial factors.

According to the results, which carry a 1.2% margin of error, 88% of respondents agreed with a letter sent by the Bolivarian leader to U.S. President Donald Trump proposing dialogue based on mutual respect and Venezuela’s independence. Only 12% disagreed, considering foreign intervention an alternative.

The survey also found that 79% of those polled support the initiative of the National Council for Sovereignty and Peace, described as a broad and inclusive forum for various social sectors in response to aggression against the country.

Regarding the declaration of a “State of Commotion,” 73% of Venezuelans considered it important or very important, reflecting public sensitivity to the situation and support for adopting extraordinary measures to defend national stability and peace.

President Maduro: Venezuela will never be the backyard of any supremacist empire

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro said on Tuesday that “we will never be a backyard, a colony, or slaves of any supremacist empire,” during an event at the Bolivarian Military University of Venezuela (UMBV).

During his speech at the Theater of the Military Academy of the Bolivarian Army, where he was awarded the title of Honorary Doctorate in Integral Defense of the Nation, the president insisted that the current dilemma for the nation is not between “homeland or death,” but between “independence and colony” or between “slavery and free peoples.”

“If they touch Venezuela, they touch us and it will be time to unite again in a single united army Liberator of South America, to confront any imperialist aggression. It is a world that is changing, it is transforming. And it is not from yesterday, nor from today.

That Venezuela belongs to that world. We belong to the world of the balance of the universe that Bolívar dreamed of since ancient times. We have always sought that world. Tooth and nail,” said the head of state in the midst of the context of U.S. aggression against the Latin American nation.

Vice President of Venezuela proposes an energy alliance for sovereign development to Africa

The Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, proposed on Tuesday that Africa work together for sovereign energy development, during her virtual speech at the African Energy Week 2025 being held in Cape Town, South Africa.

In this sense, Rodríguez called for both parties to act “as a single force” so that energy proposals in favor of the sovereign development of peoples and their happiness “are a single energy objective in the future.”

“Africa will be the great engine of the wave of energy demand of the future and Venezuela is the country with the largest oil reserves on the planet,” the vice president stressed during the event that takes place between September 30 and October 3.

President Maduro Signs Decree on External Commotion Amid Foreign Threats

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree on “State of External Commotion” in response to foreign aggressions.

The decree grants Maduro additional security powers in case of a military incursion into the country, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced during a meeting of the National Council for Sovereignty and Peace.

The decree aims to protect the territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence and vital strategic interests of the country in the face of any serious violation or aggression that occurs externally against the country’s territory.

Rodriguez added that the recent U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean violates the UN Charter and already poses a threat to Venezuela. She noted that if U.S. military forces dare to attack, the decree would immediately empower the president to mobilize the armed forces and ensure the continuity of essential services.

The Venezuelan VP said that her country’s Constitution forbids anyone inside or outside the country from promoting, supporting or justifying external military aggression against Venezuela, warning that violators would be prosecuted under national law.

The decree also enables the government to activate economic plans to ensure national life and the full functioning of public institutions.

President Maduro highlights massive support at the UN in defense of Venezuela

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted the support in defense of the country and the region of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, expressed by most of the countries and member groups of the United Nations (UN), in the midst of the multiform aggression that the United States is carrying out with a large military deployment near the Venezuelan coast.

In his program Con Maduro+, the Venezuelan president affirmed that the delegation led by Foreign Minister Yván Gil, successfully completed its participation in the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations, held from September 23 to 29 in New York City.

During the meetings, Venezuela consolidated the support of various regional and global blocs, including the Bolivarian Alliance (ALBA), the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the BRICS (a bloc led by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the Non-Aligned Movement, which brings together 120 nations.

President Maduro also highlighted that a private meeting was held with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who reaffirmed the importance of preserving Latin America and the Caribbean as a territory of peace.