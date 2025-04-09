Venezuelan Embassy Offers Free Spanish Classes to Vincentians

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela through the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation “Hugo Chávez Frías” in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines invites the Vincentian population to study Spanish and Venezuelan culture free of cost.

This new academic period corresponding to April 22nd to July 10th, During this time the Vincentian students will learn the Spanish language which will be part of their personal and professional growth as it is one of the most spoken languages in the world; the knowledge of this language in turn, will help to have better job opportunities, academic and will promote the knowledge and enjoyment of other cultures.

Those interested in studying Spanish for the first time or for those who have already advanced to some level in this language and are interested in continuing their studies, the Academic Coordinator of the VICC encourages you to fill out and submit the registration form by accessing the following link:

The registration will start on Wednesday 9th to Monday, 21st, April 2025.

FOR LEVEL 1 (BEGINNERS) there are two sections:

Face to Face (Sutherland’s Building / Kingstown). Mondays and Wednesdays, 6:00 pm – 7:20 p.m.

25 PLACES ARE AVAILABLE.

Face to Face (Sutherland’s Building / Kingstown). Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:00 pm – 7:20 p.m.

25 PLACES ARE AVAILABLE.

—————————————————————————————————————————–

FOR LEVEL 2, there is one section:

Face to Face (Sutherland’s Building / Kingstown). Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30 pm – 6:00 p.m.

25 PLACES ARE AVAILABLE.

—————————————————————————————————————————–

FOR LEVEL 3, there is one section:

Face to Face (Sutherland’s Building / Kingstown). Mondays and Wednesdays, 4:30 pm – 6:00 p.m.

25 PLACES ARE AVAILABLE.

——————————————————————————————————————————————-

FOR LEVEL 4, there is one section:

Face to Face and online classes (Sutherland’s Building / Kingstown). Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:00 pm – 7:00 p.m.

25 PLACES ARE AVAILABLE.

——————————————————————————————————————————————-

Despite the current economic and financial war that Venezuela is going through due to the continuous sanctions by the U.S. government, the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela led by President Nicolas Maduro continues to work towards Diplomacy of People and strengthening Venezuelan and Caribbean culture and traditions, in this regard the Spanish classes free of cost for the Vincentian people are an example of this.

For any other information, please contact us at:

[email protected]

Embajada de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela en San Vicente y Las Granadinas