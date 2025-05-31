Venezuelan Forces Foil 60 Attacks on Oil Facilities

Venezuela Neutralizes Nearly 60 Attacks on Its Oil Facilities: Minister Cabello

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Citizen Security Minister Diosdado Cabello said that his country’s forces had thwarted more than 60 attacks on oil facilities over the past 10 days. This happened amid the parliamentary and regional election process, which was successfully held on Sunday, May 25.

During a press conference, the Bolivarian official said investigations revealed that the attack plan was orchestrated by a right-wing terrorist organization.

“We found people in Zulia, Caracas, Carabobo and Los Teques with an arsenal intended to disrupt the country’s peace,” Cabello said.

Following the arrest of far-right leader Juan Guanipa on Friday, authorities found contacts on his phone linked to NGOs such as Provea, Penal Forum, and United Doctors of Venezuela. These organizations are allegedly involved in financing the terrorist operations.

Venezuelan authorities also uncovered evidence of meetings held in Colombia that involved Maria Corina Machado and Ivan Simonovis, opposition leadership.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Nicolás Maduro’s Statements After the 2025 Elections: “Every Time Chavismo Wins, There Is Peace and Prosperity in Venezuela”

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, led a meeting this Thursday with the country’s high political-military command and the authorities elected in the recent regional and legislative elections held on May 25.

In a message to the nation, the president highlighted the significance of the Great Simon Bolivar Patriotic Pole’s (GPPSB) victory, which won 23 of the 24 governorships and 90% of the seats in the National Assembly.

President Maduro, leader of the Bolivarian Revolution emphasized that this victory is the result of an electoral campaign based on truth and constant connection with the people: “The campaign that led us to this great victory was strengthened by truth, by being with the people every day.”

He also highlighted the international recognition received, noting that he has received congratulatory messages from Latin America, the Caribbean, the United States, Africa, Asia, Eurasia, and Europe, reaffirming the legitimacy of Venezuela’s democratic process.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Proposes Binational Peace and Economic Development Zone with Colombia to Combat Drug Trafficking

In a renewed call for cooperation, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros urged the Colombian government to join forces in establishing a binational zone dedicated to peaceful economic development.

This initiative aims to tackle the persistent challenges of drug trafficking, terrorism, and violence plaguing the extensive 2,200-kilometer border shared by the two nations. President Maduro highlighted Venezuela’s success in reclaiming control over its border region, attributing this achievement to the Bolivarian Revolution’s commitment to sovereignty and social justice.

President Maduro underscored that the proposed binational zone is not only a security measure but also an economic project designed to foster development and stability. By creating shared economic opportunities, the initiative seeks to undermine illicit activities that have long destabilized the region.

Venezuelan leader also emphasized the role of Chinese investment as a vital component in realizing this vision, referencing the growing ties between Venezuela, Colombia, and China as part of broader efforts within the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)-China cooperation framework.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Nicolás Maduro Denounces Terrorist Conspiracy and Champions Venezuela’s Path to Social Transformation

In a powerful demonstration of resilience and unity, President Nicolás Maduro Moros inaugurated the “La Lucha” Tourist Route in Petare’s Leoncio Martínez parish, while delivering a firm denunciation of violent conspiracies aimed at destabilizing Venezuela’s democratic process. Speaking from the symbolic Bulevar La Lucha, Maduro emphasized the Bolivarian government’s unwavering dedication to building a society rooted in values, family, and communal strength.

President Maduro underscored the recent thwarting of a sophisticated terrorist plot orchestrated by extremist factions linked to opposition figures such as María Corina Machado and Juan Pablo Guanipa. These groups, financed by foreign interests including networks associated with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López, sought to disrupt the May 25 regional and legislative elections through violence and sabotage.

The President condemned these actions as a profound moral degradation, stressing that thanks to the vigilance and courage of Venezuela’s security forces, over 70 conspirators were apprehended, ensuring the preservation of peace and electoral integrity. President Maduro’s reference to “la diabla perversa”(the evil devil) , a pointed allusion to María Corina Machado, highlighted the government’s stance against those who threaten the nation’s stability.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Proclamation of New Legislators Consolidates Democratic Institutions

On Tuesday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) officially proclaimed the new members of the National Assembly during a ceremony that reinforced Venezuela’s democratic institutional stability following the successful May 25 election.

“We are deeply proud to have you here and thank the Venezuelan people for once again demonstrating civic responsibility,” CNE President Elvis Amoroso said during the ceremony held at the Caracas headquarters of the electoral authority.

The proclamation took place simultaneously across all Venezuelan states, also formalizing the election of governors and regional representatives. CNE Vice President Carlos Quintero called the date “profoundly significant” for the Bolivarian democracy.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Electoral System Recognized Internationally

Amoroso emphasized that Venezuela’s electoral system has received praise from international observers for its “speed, efficiency, and security.” Recently, international observers delivered a document with recommendations for future elections, which the Council formally acknowledged.

On Sunday, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) ensured security at all polling stations throughout the country. The CNE president also publicly thanked Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez and the military high command for their “extraordinary work.”

“The high voter turnout reaffirms the civic spirit of the Venezuelan people, their democratic maturity, and their belief in the vote as a tool for transformation,” Quintero said, urging the new lawmakers to fully commit to their roles.

“The Venezuelan people have placed their trust in you. Let that mandate now become service, honest work and full dedication to building collective well-being,” he added.

The proclamation event complied with the provisions of the Constitution and electoral laws, formalizing the allocation of seats for the 2026–2031 legislative term.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela guarantees security to diplomatic offices in the face of extremist plans

In view of the revelations about possible attacks to diplomatic headquarters by right-wing extremist sectors, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil held a meeting on Thursday with representatives of the governments of Spain, France, Colombia and the UN to guarantee the security of diplomatic facilities.

Through his Telegram channel, Foreign Minister Gil informed that the extremist plans were aimed at attacking diplomatic headquarters and the UN office in Venezuela, in order to sow insecurity and destabilize the country.

“The objective of this meeting was to transmit a firm message of support and security from the Bolivarian Government”, expressed the Venezuelan diplomat.

To these plans of the extreme right would be added the failed attempt to sabotage the elections of last May 25, which represents a new challenge to the democratic institutionality of the South American country.

Therefore, the Venezuelan Government reiterated its commitment to guarantee the stability and security of all diplomatic bodies and international organizations present in the country.

Source: telesurtv.net

Venezuela is a founding member of the International Organization for Mediation

Representatives of 32 countries signed this Friday the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed), of which Venezuela is part as a founding State, in a ceremony held in the city of Hong Kong, China.

During the ceremony, which was attended by around 400 high-level representatives from 85 countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe and close to 20 international organizations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed that the signatory countries have the same objective: “to promote the peaceful resolution of disputes and foster friendly cooperation between different countries”.

He also underscored Chinese President Xi Jinping’s words that it is normal for disagreements to arise between countries, but that these can be properly resolved through dialogue and consultation.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela reaffirms commitment to regional integration at the X ACS Summit

During the X Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS), the Chancellor of the Republic, Yván Gil, reiterated the commitment of the Bolivarian Government with the cooperation and unity of the countries of the region. “On behalf of the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, we have participated (…) to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation and for consolidating the unity of the peoples of Our America from the Caribbean, with a vision for a prosperous future for our peoples.”

Through his Telegram channel, Gil informed that the meeting, which takes place in Monteria, Colombia, celebrates the anniversary of the ACS and seeks to consolidate a regional integration based on solidarity and a shared strategic vision. According to the official agenda, priority topics include economic development, connectivity, digital transformation, climate justice, protection of the Caribbean Sea and boosting the blue economy.

One of the key points of the summit is the signing of the Declaration of Colombia, which includes the agreements reached at the XXX Ordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers, held previously in Cartagena. With this document, the member countries seek to position the Greater Caribbean as a key player in world governance and in the construction of a more balanced multipolar system.

Source: vtv.gob.ve