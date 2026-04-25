Venezuelan, Grenadian Fishermen charged in major drug bust

Venezuelan and Grenadian Charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug and Drug Trafficking

On April 23, 2026, police arrested and charged Frank Garcia, a 31-year-old fisherman from Venezuela, and Alister Haynes, a 42-year-old fisherman from Grenada, with the offences of possession of a controlled drug and drug trafficking.

Investigations revealed that on April 20, 2026, the accused men were found in possession of 434,628 grammes of cocaine with intent to supply it to another. They were also charged with possession of a controlled drug being 434,628 grammes of cocaine, for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Furthermore, they were charged with attempting to import a controlled drug being 434,628 grammes of cocaine, at a beach in St. Vincent. The offences were committed in Calliaqua.

The accused men appeared before the Serious Offences Court on April 23, 2026, where they were not allowed to enter pleas, as the matters are indictable. They were remanded into custody, and the matters were adjourned to April 30, 2026.