Venezuelan ‘Sovereign Caribbean 200’ Drills Underway

On Friday, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez addressed the Bolivarian nation to report on the details of the military exercise “Sovereign Caribbean 200.”

The Bolivarian military commander began by thanking the commanders of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) for the excellent conduct of the military exercises currently underway.

“The FANB is an institution with values, principles, and broad civic and military virtues. Currently, the Venezuelan military has a holistic vision of the State and politics, as well as of the meaning of the homeland,” Padrino Lopez said, referring to the context in which the military drills are conducted.

He emphasized that the world order built by the United States is deteriorating “as if it were made of paper,” with notorious geopolitical consequences. Venezuela, however, is prepared for any eventuality that these changes may generate.

“We have a consistent armed force, patriotic unity, and authentic political leadership that is focused on building a true democracy close to the people,” Padrino Lopez stressed.

Venezuela Rises with Its Own Model in the Face of Western Culture

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reflected on the dilemma humanity faces between two paths: one that, in his words, is marked by the “decadent imperialist culture of the West” and another that is built on a new world order.

The President described Western culture as “lost, full of drug addiction and anti-values.” In contrast, he referred to the “multipolar world of newly emerging countries, with a new society,” an awakening that in Venezuela has been called 21st Century Socialism.

In this context, President Maduro highlighted the advances of the Venezuelan educational system as an example of this new society. “We increasingly have better teaching methods, increasingly better teachers,” he said, emphasizing that education is a “permanent process” that involves the entire community.

National Assembly of Venezuela Supports Strategic Treaty with Russia

The National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela held an ordinary session this Thursday, September 18, in which it unanimously approved the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Treaty between Venezuela and the Russian Federation.

In addition, two other key items were on the agenda: legislators supported the establishment of the National Council for Sovereignty and Peace of Venezuela; and a bill to condemn Israel’s attack on Doha, the capital of Qatar, where it unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate negotiators from the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

The Venezuela-Russia Strategic Partnership Treaty marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties in areas such as energy, defense, technology, and economic cooperation.

The bill supporting the initiative was presented by Representative Roy Daza, who stated: “This treaty does not respond to a temporary situation, but rather to a long-term vision that guarantees cooperation and solidarity between our peoples.”

Return to the Homeland: 185 Venezuelans arrive in the country from the US

A flight from the Great Return to the Homeland Mission arrived in Venezuela this Wednesday, September 17, with 185 citizens repatriated from the city of Harlingen, located in Cameron County, Texas.

The aircraft landed at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, with 164 men, 16 women, and five minors (four boys and one girl) on board. They were received following all the necessary protocols for their entry into the nation.

These children, who had been separated from their families as a result of arbitrary detentions, raids, and express deportations ordered by the White House, were received by their mothers, with whom they were reunited in a moment filled with emotion and hope. According to the official statement, the group was received by a multidisciplinary team in charge of providing comprehensive care.

The program’s president, Camila Fabri, celebrated the return of the minors, however, she specified that although nine children were expected, only four arrived, so she reaffirmed that they will continue fighting to bring back the more than 60 who remain detained.

DEA Tried To Stage A False-Flag Operation Against Venezuela: Minister Cabello

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello accused the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of attempting to stage a false-flag operation against Venezuela.

“In a go-fast boat, Venezuelan forces found 3,680 kilos of cocaine, a GPS device, two radios, 2,400 liters of fuel and 100 sacks of cocaine hydrochloride,” the minister said and recalled that Venezuela has seized 60 tons of drugs this year, the largest amount confiscated since 2010.

Cabello said the destabilizing action was foiled after Venezuelan authorities arrested four people who were trying to traffic drugs and fuel.

“This is how you prove a fact — not by bombing a vessel,” Cabello said, referring to a U.S. attack on a boat in the Caribbean that was allegedly carrying drugs.

“We have fully identified those responsible, but we did not kill them. We have no authority to impose the death penalty on anyone,” he emphasized.

Previously, using information provided by Venezuelan intelligence agencies, members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) waited for a small boat from the Colombian department of La Guajira to pass for 20 hours.

Following international drug interdiction protocols, the FANB members immediately called the crew to halt, but they surrendered when they found themselves surrounded.

“Who owns those drugs?… The drug operator is a man named Levi Enrique Lopez Batis. I’m going to say this with full knowledge of the facts and let it be very clear: he is a DEA agent and a drug trafficker. It was a false flag operation,” Cabello stressed.