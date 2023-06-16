Venezuelans Unite in Support of Diplomat Alex Saab at a Forum

Venezuelans Hold Forum in Solidarity With Diplomat Alex Saab

On Wednesday, social activists held the forum “Lawfare against Venezuela: Three years of the kidnapping of diplomat Alex Saab” in Caracas. Attendees at the event were able to listen to an audio message sent by the Venezuelan diplomat who is currently imprisoned in Miami. Here is his message:

I want to read you a letter that I sent you on today’s forum. I thank you for honoring us with your presence here in Caracas, to converse, analyze, and generate proposals that will help us continue to confront this immoral scourge called “lawfare.”

It would take many days to tell you everything I have learned about this disastrous society that made deals with evil in several countries, the law, and some media outlets.

But I only have six or seven minutes, and here, where time seems frozen yet always moving, sometimes with a simple tale, you can convey more than in fleeting six minutes lived in too many days.

This simple tale is a message from the character who has lost the most value in this lawfare novel. His confusion, like that of many, is entirely real. I assure you that each line of his message could be the subject of a forum. You just must know how to look.

He is called the human being. He asks me to tell you that he is very concerned because after so many years of lying, deceiving, slandering, and misinforming, seeking to dominate lives, he unknowingly tamed his conscience, and now his reason cannot distinguish between good and evil either.

The human being says that at first, he thought it didn’t matter, but recently, he was informed that one of those lives, despite three years of torture, isolation, slander, and dark solitude, had not been tamed, let alone ceased to fight.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan CNE Rectors Step Down Their Posts

The president of the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE), Pedro Calzadilla, announced Thursday that, together with another group of rectors and alternates, they were placing their positions at the order of the National Assembly.

The resignation of the group of rectors of the Electoral Power comes in the framework of the “national political dialogue” that has focused on the “conditions that should govern” the presidential elections planned in Venezuela, said Calzadilla.

In a statement to the media, Calzadilla said that Venezuela’s economic, political, and social prosperity depends “on the commitment and national vocation of all those who make life in our country.”

He also said that the group of rectors who place their positions in the order will continue in their functions “until the National Assembly complies with the legal requirements for a new appointment.”

The formation of the Preliminary Commission made up of 11 deputies to define the Nominating Committee for the election of the new rectory of the CNE is approved.

The next presidential elections in Venezuela are scheduled under the country’s constitutional terms for 2024.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela rejects US report on human trafficking

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, through the Foreign Ministry, forcefully rejected the annual report on Trafficking in Persons published by the United States Department of State, considering it built “on unfounded grounds.”

Foreign Minister Yván Gil released a statement through social networks in which he expressed, on behalf of the Venezuelan State, that the rejection is due to the fact that the US report “is instrumentalizing this sensitive issue for political purposes to attack the Bolivarian Government.”

The statement explains that the sanctions and coercive measures against the country “are intended to cause maximum damage to the Venezuelan population,” which sometimes “constitutes an incentive for the migration of people vulnerable to the scourge of trafficking.”

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela reviews cooperation ties with countries of the European Union

The Minister for Foreign Relations, Yván Gil, in the company of the Minister of Oil, Pedro Rafael Tellechea, held a meeting on Wednesday with diplomatic representatives of European Union (EU) countries.

This in order to review the opportunities for cooperation between the parties.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister indicated that at the meeting they evaluated “opportunities for cooperation in energy matters”, specifying that he received the heads of the diplomatic missions in the country of Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

“Together with @TellecheaRuiz, we received today the heads of the diplomatic missions of the @UE in Venezuela, Spain, Italy, France and Germany, we evaluated opportunities for cooperation in energy matters in our country, towards full productive growth,” the diplomat wrote.

On that occasion, he stated that the meeting aimed to create a new relationship dynamic based on mutual respect.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve