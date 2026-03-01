Venezuela’s acting President meets with Shell’s representatives

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on February, 26 hosted representatives of the British transnational Shell at Miraflores Palace, engaging in crucial discussions to evaluate gas projects.

This strategic meeting occurs as Caracas intensifies efforts to leverage its vast hydrocarbon reserves and forge new energy alliances, navigating over a decade of U.S. sanctions that have severely impacted its vital oil and gas industries. In this sense, the dialogue underscores Venezuela’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that align with its national development goals in the hydrocarbon industry.

Venezuela holds the largest proven oil reserves globally, with approximately 300 billion barrels. Furthermore, the nation is steadily advancing towards certification as the world’s fourth-largest natural gas reserve holder, a position that would solidify its pivotal role in the global energy landscape.

The meeting with Shell is part of a broader diplomatic push by Venezuela to strengthen its international energy alliances.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Demands U.S. Sanctions Lifted, Warns of Impact on Venezuelan Youth

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez spearheaded a Grand Meeting with the nation’s youth in Caracas on February, 27, where 2,200 young from various productive sectors showcased their achievements and aspirations.

During the event, Rodriguez announced the approval of over 400 productive projects aimed at empowering young Venezuelans and simultaneously issued a firm call to the United States to cease its sanctions and blockade against the Bolivarian Republic.

Youth Development

The Grand Meeting with Venezuelan Youth, held this Thursday in Caracas convened 2,200 young participants representing nine distinct sectors: Entrepreneurs, Communicators, Barbers and Stylists, Communes, Students, Athletes, Hip Hop artists, Motorcyclists, and Gamers.

This event was specifically designed to highlight the crucial importance of each sector in the national development process and to foster greater unity among Venezuelan youth, under an initiative that underscores the National Government’s unwavering support for the potential of new generations to forge a promising future across their diverse fields of action.

In this context, Rodriguez emphasized that the National Executive has issued “a call for a new economic model where youth must play a protagonist role.” She further affirmed that this emerging economic model must be intrinsically linked with both the communal economy and the entrepreneurship economy.

“All together, we have learned amidst the criminal blockade against Venezuela that if we all combine efforts, from industry to the economy of entrepreneurship, we can all contribute to defeating it and overcoming it. This is the path”, Rodriguez stated, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to empowering Venezuelan youth as key agents of economic resilience and national sovereignty.

During the Grand Meeting with Venezuelan Youth, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez conveyed a direct and unequivocal message to U.S. President Donald Trump, unequivocally requesting “the cessation of sanctions and the blockade against our Homeland.”

Venezuela and African Countries Deepen Oil Cooperation

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez and representatives of the African Energy Chamber (AEC) held a meeting to deepen bilateral oil cooperation.

State-owned Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) said the meeting served to assess progress on a shared energy road map. The dialogue focused especially on partnerships with the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO).

Established in 1987, this organization comprises Algeria, Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Libya, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, and South Africa.

“The objective is to strengthen cooperative ties that contribute to the sovereign development of our oil and gas sectors,” PDVSA said about the meeting, underscoring the importance of technology transfer and the joint defense of natural resources.

Amnesty Law Does Not Cover Future Crimes, Minister of Interior Says

During his weekly television program “Con el Mazo Dando,” the official clarified that the amnesty is intended as a tool for democratic reconciliation, not impunity. He cautioned those considering taking advantage of the measure, stating they face “a serious problem” if they believe they can act without consequence going forward. “I’m not threatening, I’m doing a favor,” he said.

Drawing on historical precedent, Cabello cited past amnesty and pardons issued by previous administrations, arguing that some beneficiaries had subsequently engaged in acts that destabilized the state. He specifically pointed to opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, who he noted was pardoned twice yet continued to engage in behavior that led to conflict.

The minister’s remarks underscore a core tenet of the Bolivarian government’s position: that reconciliation must be paired with accountability. Cabello argued that without strict oversight, there is a risk of repeating past episodes of violence or unrest.

However, Cabello struck a conciliatory note regarding opposition members who have chosen to participate in elections, describing their shift as a positive step for Venezuelan democracy and a sign of political maturity.

Venezuela Denounces Violation of Diplomatic Pouch at Panama Airport

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, through an official statement, formally denounced the forced opening of its diplomatic pouch at Tocumen International Airport, Panama.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvan Gil, denounced the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, February 24, via his telegram channel. The act represents a direct and flagrant violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, in which Article 27 clearly establishes the inviolability of the diplomatic pouch, which cannot be opened or detained under any circumstances.

Text reads: “The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces the events that occurred on February 24, 2026, when the opening of the Venezuelan diplomatic pouch was forced at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, Panama.”

Therefore, the authorities warned that this act violates the right to identity of Venezuelans residing in Panamanian territory.

The official statement explains that “the immunity of diplomatic communications is an essential principle for coexistence between nations. Its violation sets a dangerous precedent that affects the legal security of our missions and infringes upon the right to identity of the Venezuelan community residing in Panamanian territory.”

Venezuela Demands Nuclear Disarmament, Denounces U.S. Aggression at UN Conference

Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, on February, 24 demanded the total global eradication of nuclear weapons at the United Nations Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, while also condemning U.S. aggression last January, 3 that resulted in the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, the First Combatant, Cilia Flores.

Speaking at the 61st session of the Human Rights Council, Gil asserted that the existence of these arsenals represents a negation of life and is incompatible with the principles of humanity.

Venezuela, a signatory to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, reaffirmed its commitment, advocating for collective security based on cooperation rather than coercive mechanisms that perpetuate the hegemony of Western powers.

During his address, the Bolivarian diplomat denounced that sophisticated forms of contemporary colonialism have accelerated an arms race, pushing the world towards a probable nuclear catastrophe where there would be no victors. Venezuela emphasized the urgent need to replace threats with a system of collective security founded on cooperation and strict adherence to international law.