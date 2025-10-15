Venezuela’s Diplomat in SVG calls out U.S. economic aggression in the Caribbean

The head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines reveals the truth about Venezuela and the risks of U.S. threats in the Caribbean.

In the framework of a press conference held today, October 14, 2025, the head of the diplomatic mission of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Pérez Santana, reaffirmed the commitment of the Bolivarian Government to the defense of national sovereignty and peace in the Caribbean, while denouncing the growing political threats, economic and military of the United States in the region.

“I am here to fulfill a historic mission: to expose with total frankness the truth about what is happening in Venezuela and the risk that this represents for the entire Caribbean. I am not a neutral interlocutor, but a servant of a mandate that obliges us to defend our sovereignty to the last consequences,” the diplomat said.

During his speech, he explained that since 2015 the U.S. government has maintained a systematic policy of sanctions and unilateral coercive measures that seek to suffocate the Venezuelan economy. These actions have caused damages of more than 640 billion dollars and the freezing of more than 20 billion in assets abroad, affecting national development and the lives of the Venezuelan people.

The Venezuelan representative also denounced the militarization of the Caribbean by the United States, with the presence of warships, submarines and troops in the vicinity of the Venezuelan territorial sea.

“This is a dangerous escalation that puts regional peace at risk and violates the CELAC declaration that proclaims Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace,” he warned. He also pointed out that behind these aggressions are hidden geostrategic and economic interests over Venezuela’s natural resources – oil, gas, gold and minerals – which have historically been coveted by foreign powers.

The head of mission also denounced the media war against his country, based on unfounded accusations and disinformation campaigns that seek to justify interventions or sanctions. “Venezuela does not threaten the Caribbean. Venezuela asks the Caribbean to defend together with us the truth, self-determination and sovereignty of our peoples,” he concluded.