Venezuela’s Government rejects US interference in dispute with Guyana

The Venezuelan government has rejected the interference of the U.S. in the dispute with Guyana. Washington intends to authorize the U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil to exploit natural resources in the disputed area.

“From Venezuela we firmly reject the insolent meddling of the U.S., who have manipulated and bought through Exxon Mobil and the Southern Command, the servile politicians of Guyana who have gradually turned this nation into a colony,” said the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro via X.

Maduro’s statements came after U.S. State Department’s Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, said that his country “supports Guyana’s sovereign right to develop its own natural resources.”

According to the Venezuelan president, Washington’s position is part of “an unacceptable conspiracy that seeks to strip us of the territorial rights that belong to the Venezuelan people.”

The tweet reads, “From Venezuela we firmly reject the insolent interference of the U.S., who have manipulated and bought through Exxon Mobil and the Southern Command, the servile politicians of Guyana who have gradually turned this nation into a colony. It is an unacceptable conspiracy that intends to strip us of the territorial rights that belong to the Venezuelan people. Rest assured that the truth will prevail over these vile pretensions and the Venezuela of Bolivar will triumph!”

For its part, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry issued a communiqué on Wednesday rejecting the U.S. position on Guyana’s pretensions. It warned the international community of Washington’s intention “to create, in our Zone of Peace of Latin America and the Caribbean, a military base in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.”

The U.S. intends to turn Guyana “into the spearhead of an operation of aggression against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which would put at risk the peace and stability of the entire region,” Venezuela said.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Brings to UN Geopolitical Map of Economic Sanctions

The Venezuelan Government presented this Thursday at the UN headquarters in New York the Geopolitical Map of Economic Sanctions. It consists of a digital tool to consult information on Unilateral Economic Measures (U.E.M.) imposed by the U.S. and the European Union (EU) against countries around the world.

The high-level event, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, was headed by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, and the Permanent Representative of Venezuela to the United Nations, Ambassador Samuel Moncada.

On the occasion, the criminal imposition of these measures, which mainly affect smaller nations with scarce resources, was denounced. The population of at least 30 countries in all continents has been affected by the imposition of U.E.M., commonly used by the U.S. Government and the EU.

The Vice Minister of Anti-Blockade Policies and General Director of the Venezuelan Anti-Blockade Observatory, William Castillo, pointed out that unilateral economic measures are illegal and violate the UN Charter, the right to development and the enjoyment of human rights of the peoples.

He stressed that they constitute another of the methods used by the powers to prevent States from exercising their sovereignty, together with political-communication aggression of various kinds, war and others. Castillo explained the impact of U.E.M. goes beyond the daily limitations they impose on individuals in almost all spheres of life, in light of the extraterritorial implications they entail.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela to Cooperate in Hydrocarbons

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro led the signing of an inter-institutional agreement with Trinidad and Tobago to promote joint projects in the gaseous hydrocarbons sector.

“We are taking a gigantic step. The project to work the Dragon field in Venezuelan waters and start producing gas will allow Venezuela and Trinidad & Tobago to sell gas to the world,” he said.

“This is a message of peace, complementarity, cooperation, solidarity, and shared sovereignty for the entire Caribbean,” the Bolivarian leader added, recalling that Petrocaribe was founded by Hugo Chavez to promote the integration of the Caribbean.

“Petrocaribe played a stellar role in the history of human solidarity. The sanctions prevented Petrocaribe from continuing, but Petrocaribe returned. Let the world know, Petrocaribe returns and cooperation for the security and energy sovereignty of the Caribbean returns with more force now because it happens with your own effort.”

Source: telesurenglish.net

President Maduro: The South Needs Support From China & India

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asked for greater support from China and India so that the Global South can develop technology for health, agriculture, and space exploration.

In his speech during the G77 + China summit in Havana, the Bolivarian leader called on the new emerging powers to become the spearhead of tactical cooperation of greater impact.

Maduro also emphasized the need to implement policies so that developing countries can have greater participation in social networks since the Internet currently does not have any type of control.

The Venezuelan president asked that the United Nations implement a global initiative to immediately stop all unilateral coercive measures that the United States and its allies use to harass dozens of developing countries, including Venezuela and Cuba.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela called for the elimination of sanctions that affect more than 30 countries

The Vice Minister for Multilateral Issues of the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Affairs, Rubén Darío Molina, during his speech at the High Level Dialogue on Financing for Development, which is taking place as part of the 78th session of the UN, in New York, called to eliminate coercive measures that affect more than 30 countries.

In this sense, the representative of the Venezuelan Government advocated, on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, for unity and coordination “to advance in the treatment of the pressing and common challenges that lie ahead.” Likewise, he expressed his concern at the little progress in compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which has a deadline of 2030 to be achieved, which is why he urged “moving from words to action”.

“The realization of the desires of our people, however, will remain a chimera if one of the greatest obstacles to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the realization of the economic and social development of more than a third of humanity,” denounced Vice Minister Molina, while adding, “We are referring to the issue of unilateral coercive measures, which, despite constituting a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, the norms of international law, “The provisions of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development itself, and the true spirit of financing for development, remain an unfortunate reality for more than 30 countries around the world, including many in our group.”

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve