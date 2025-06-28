Venezuela’s Maduro Leads Response to Tropical Wave 9, Strengthened by China’s Support Amid Climate Crisis:

President Nicolás Maduro assesses damage from Tropical Wave 9 in western Venezuela, highlighting revolutionary government’s rapid response and China’s donation of machinery to aid recovery, showcasing international solidarity in the face of climate change.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took charge on June 26 to evaluate the effects of Tropical Wave 9, which brought an unprecedented 300% increase in rainfall to the western Andes region. This natural event tested the resilience of the Bolivarian Revolution’s disaster response mechanisms, demonstrating the government’s preparedness to face climate emergencies while defending the most vulnerable sectors of society.

At the Andes 2025 Task Force Deployment Review, The President emphasized the revolutionary government’s ability to mobilize swiftly and effectively. “We have honed and perfected our capacity to respond to any situation in the country,” he declared. The president praised the immediate activation of emergency plans, machinery, and coordinated grassroots, police, and military efforts to protect the poor and all Venezuelans in need.

This approach contrasts sharply with neoliberal governments that prioritize profit over people, often leaving marginalized communities exposed to disasters. The Bolivarian government’s emphasis on solidarity and collective action reflects its commitment to social justice and popular sovereignty.

President Maduro instructed regional authorities to relocate residents from high-risk zones and called on municipalities, community councils, and grassroots organizations to collaborate on durable housing solutions. Recognizing the importance of connectivity, a temporary road was opened on Trunk Road 7 to facilitate the movement of heavy machinery through the Andean Páramo, ensuring timely reconstruction efforts.

In the state of Mérida alone, the rains damaged 25 bridges and 370 homes, isolating approximately 8,456 families. Recovery teams have been deployed to begin rebuilding, underscoring the government’s commitment to restoring infrastructure and normalcy as quickly as possible.

Addressing the Climate Emergency with Scientific Rigor and Sovereignty

President Maduro announced an investigation into the environmental factors aggravated by the climate emergency, including rivers, streams, ravines, and soil conditions. This initiative aims to create a detailed “climate change map” to anticipate and mitigate future disasters, reflecting Venezuela’s proactive stance on climate justice. The Venezuelan leader warned that “climate change is generating temperatures far above those planet Earth has experienced for millennia,” highlighting the urgent need for global solidarity and systemic change to confront the ecological crisis. Venezuela’s approach integrates scientific knowledge with popular participation, resisting imperialist narratives that downplay climate impacts on Global South nations.

China Donates Machinery to Support Venezuela’s Recovery Efforts

In a powerful demonstration of international solidarity, President Maduro announced that China has donated 124 vehicles and heavy machinery to assist Venezuela in addressing the damage caused by the torrential rains. This donation is part of the Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement between the two nations and will be distributed throughout the country. “President Xi Jinping and the People’s Republic of China have made a very timely and powerful donation to Venezuela,” President Maduro stated, highlighting the ongoing collaboration through the Seven Transformations Plan (7T). The equipment includes dredging machines, semi-trailer tractors, multifunctional trucks, backhoe loaders, and more, essential tools for reconstruction and infrastructure repair. The President emphasized that Venezuela and China are “united in ongoing work in the 21st century,” envisioning Venezuela as the leading force in South America just as China is in Asia. This brotherly cooperation strengthens Venezuela’s capacity to overcome the climate emergency and build a prosperous future.

Margarita: The Caribbean Pearl Striving to Regain Its Shine

“Margarita Island, located in the Caribbean Sea about 30 kilometers north of the Araya Peninsula, remains one of Venezuela’s most iconic tourist destinations. Known as “The Pearl of the Caribbean,” this island in the state of Nueva Esparta boasts over 319 kilometers of coastline filled with paradisiacal beaches, rich cultural heritage, and historical significance, despite the challenges it currently faces.

Among its top tourist attractions are internationally renowned beaches such as El Yaque, ideal for windsurfing and kitesurfing; Playa Caribe, surrounded by green hills; and the vast Playa El Agua, one of the most visited spots by both locals and foreigners. Additionally, the Las Marites Lagoon, a protected nature reserve since 1974, offers a mangrove ecosystem and coastal birdlife that attracts nature lovers and photographers.

Historically, Margarita played a vital role in Venezuela’s war of independence, serving as a base for figures like Simón Bolívar during campaigns against Spanish royalist forces. Its early pearl industry also made it a strategic Caribbean point during colonial times.

However, the Venezuelan economic crisis has severely impacted the island’s tourism sector. Many hotels have shut down, the once-bustling Santiago Mariño commercial avenue now appears deserted, and international flight arrivals have drastically decreased. Nevertheless, European cruise operations have resumed, and tourist arrivals from Russia, Turkey, and Cuba have increased. New infrastructure investments, including those from Qatari capital and agreements with hotel chains such as Hesperia, suggest a slow but possible recovery.

Margarita Island still holds the potential to reclaim its place as one of the Caribbean’s top destinations. With its beaches, history, culture, and biodiversity, it remains a true tourism gem — awaiting sustainable policies and investment to restore the luster of its golden years.

The sale of the country in exchange for political power. María Corina Machado offers Venezuela for “a billion dollars.”

María Corina Machado, the highest representative of the extremist sector of the Venezuelan opposition, revealed to the public some details about her private intervention before the Americas Society/Council of the Americas (AS/COA): a strategy that she has called “The trillion dollar opportunity.” AS/COA is a non-governmental organization based in New York, founded in 1965 by tycoon David Rockefeller, made up of two bodies. The first of these, called the “Americas Society,” is a forum for discussion on policy in the inter-American system.

Its second component, “Council of the Americas,” is an instance that brings together international business groups, which promote neoliberal policies in the Western Hemisphere. AS/COA has emerged as a think tank for discussion on political and economic issues. On several occasions they have issued reports alluding to Venezuela and have organized a specific “Working Group” to discuss the country’s affairs.

Venezuela, at the table of the AS/COA

The record of events around Venezuela by this institution, both public and private, was particularly outstanding during the so-called “interim” of Juan Guaidó. In fact, Leopoldo López, Freddy Superlano, David Smolansky, Carlos Vecchio and Guaidó himself, leaders of Voluntad Popular, have participated in these public activities, communiqués, debates and private meetings, which refer to the level of articulation of AS/COA with assets of the extremist opposition leadership in Venezuela.

At present, María Corina Machado and former presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia make up the Venezuela Working Group.

The sale of Venezuela for “a trillion dollars”

The group of political and business factors that are part of this AS/COA initiative seems to be following a new money route. This is explained not only by his profile and career, but also by the proposal that has been revealed by Machado. She herself made it explicit, in an eventual government exercised by the current radical opposition, that Venezuela would open up to “foreign investment” with the potential to generate “a trillion dollars” of wealth in just 15 years. To this end, Machado alluded to the privatization of national hydrocarbon companies, as well as the transnationalization of the country’s oil and gas reserves.

He alluded to Venezuela’s huge oil reserves as “the largest in the world,” and indicated that its control under foreign interests will be a space of “opportunity” for the generation of wealth for the benefit of U.S. and Western companies. This opportunity, according to Machado, “encompasses the entire hemisphere and investors who will benefit from unprecedented conditions from day one.” In the same vein, he alluded to other strategic resources of the country: “We also have abundant resources of iron, gold and minerals.” The reference to the country’s mining reserves is important, considering that the opponent is heiress to the Sivensa (Siderúrgica Venezolana, S.A.) metallurgical emporium, built by her father, Henrique Machado Zuloaga. But he did not mention this in his speech.

In this sense, Machado spoke about the nearshoring strategy, that is, building a value chain in Venezuela close to key markets, in explicit reference to the United States for reasons of geographical positioning. From her perspective as Sivensa’s heir, she infers that her company, together with foreign transnationals, could develop processes for the exploitation of national mining resources in order to project them to U.S. soil, which would imply the use of the mineral base, which is national heritage, to satisfy its family interest.

In another order of ideas, he referred to the national reserves of fresh water, 30 million hectares of “undeveloped fertile lands” and 2,800 kilometers of Caribbean coast, lent to foreign capital.

Deliver Venezuela in just 100 days

Machado spoke of a process of democratic transition “in just 100 days” to make “structural changes” and thus execute that strategy. However, privatizing Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), putting into operation a hydrocarbon concession regime with a majority participation of foreign capital and granting national reserves to foreign companies under fraudulent conditions to the country, as Machado proposes, would be impossible with the current Constitution. Similarly, carrying out a process of mining investments in disadvantageous terms for the country, as Machado proposes, implies dismantling the laws that outline the current national concession regime. Carrying out the massive dispossession of land implies repealing the current Land and Agricultural Development Law; In addition, it would imply forceful measures to exercise control of the territory and execute an unprecedented policy of evictions in history.

Executing these great politically regressive strategies, in just 100 days, would only be possible through the rise of a truly highly repressive government in the country, since this would imply the repeal of the current Constitution, the suppression of the natural restraints of parliamentary power and the degradation of the existing legal framework, in addition to the use of force in an extended manner over the population. without distinction of owners and workers. “The billion-dollar opportunity” refers, tacitly, to the handing over of political power to Machado herself. But that power would have absolutist conditions and characteristics.

Invermatis processing plant in La Guaira exported 120 tons of fish in two months of operation.

With just two months of operation, the Invermatis processing plant, located in La Guaira state, exported 120 tons of fish.

This was announced by Governor José Alejandro Terán, who explained that the company is working together with local Fishermen’s Councils to ensure a continuous supply.

After announcing this important news, Terán noted that this plant sets a precedent as a productive engine for food sovereignty and a strategic axis for the region’s exports. For his part, President Nicolás Maduro asserted that initiatives like these constitute a source of financing for growth in the domestic market.

In this regard, he reiterated that companies should allocate part of their production to the foreign market. In his opinion, this will improve labor income and consolidate a self-sustaining economy. “A source of financing to grow in the domestic market, where today we have a 100% supply of food in the country ,” he said, confirming that La Guaira exported 120 tons of fish in two months.

“Venezuela blessed by abundance!” Maduro announces 100% supply of all products

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that the country has 100% supply of all products.

After celebrating the news, the national leader noted that these products are for domestic consumption and export. “We are blessed by abundance, a product of work and production,” Maduro said, reporting that Venezuela has reached 100% supply of all products.

He also stated that producing companies can allocate between 20 and 30% of their products to the international market. “That’s the money they need to continue buying machinery, continue growing, and improve workers’ incomes,” he added on his program Con Maduro + . Venezuela exports more than 50 marine species

On the other hand, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Juan Carlos Loyo , noted that Venezuela currently exports more than 50 marine species. He recalled that the Caribbean country previously only exported six types of marine species to 12 destinations, Sputnik reports .

Non-oil exports in Venezuela increased by 87%.

Non-oil exports in Venezuela increased by 87%, President Nicolás Maduro reported this Monday, urging his government team to strengthen the 13 productive engines. “We have to develop the 13 engines that are already running. We have to consolidate domestic production, import substitution, and the creation of new imports ,” he explained.

The head of state also mentioned the creation of new imports to strengthen the country’s economic independence.

Virtuous circuits

On the other hand, President Maduro proposed developing two types of virtuous cycles of national production. One of them related to production in the country and based on the national currency. While the second has to do with new exports to generate foreign currency beyond oil.

Increase non-oil exports

Maduro explained that to improve non-oil exports in Venezuela, it is necessary to free the country from crude oil sales revenue. “We must set as our major national goal the goal of freeing ourselves from oil revenues so that Venezuela can become independent. This is the only way to overcome the economic war ,” he added.

CNE begins training of polling station members today

This June 27th also marks the start of the process of accreditation of witnesses by organizations with political purposes. The National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that the training process for the 2025 municipal elections begins this Friday, June 27, and will run until July 26 for those selected as polling station members.

Regarding the accreditation of witnesses by political organizations participating in the July 27 elections, the CNE reported that the process also begins on June 27. To do so, they must enter the Automated Witness Accreditation System (SAT) and provide the information of those who will fulfill this role before the electoral boards, regional boards, municipal boards, and the National Electoral Council (CNE).

He specified that the following requirements must be met: be a voter and be able to read and write; not be a CNE official; and have one main witness plus two alternates per instance. On June 25, the CNE reported the five causes by which a person selected as a polling station member may request an exception to not perform electoral service.

Maduro: Venezuela is a benchmark in the global financial world. The head of state stated that it will be an honor to assume the presidency of the Ministerial Council of the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID).

President Nicolás Maduro asserted that Venezuela is currently a benchmark in the global financial arena, advancing toward a new era of multipolar society. Through his Telegram account, the Head of State emphasized that the country “continues on its path of recovery and stability. Today, we are a relevant player in the global financial arena, as well as in global development, planning, and investment entities, setting the course for the new era of a multipolar society.” This statement was made by President Nicolás Maduro in reference to the appointment that has been conferred on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to assume the Presidency of the Ministerial Council of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for International Development (OFID), within the framework of the 46th Ministerial Meeting of that multilateral organization.

In this regard, Maduro wrote in his message: “On June 18, our country, through OPEC, was voted in to assume the Presidency of the Ministerial Council of the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) for the 2025-2026 period. We say yes to investment, strategic alliances, and the sustainable development of the people! A great honor!”

Finally, President Maduro welcomed “the participation of the Minister of Economy and Finance, Anabel Pereira, who represented the country, and our Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy.”

It is worth noting that the OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) was established on January 28, 1976, to exclusively finance infrastructure, health, education, and access to basic services projects in low- and middle-income non-OPEC countries. Since its founding, the fund has improved the living conditions of millions of people. in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.