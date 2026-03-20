Venezuela’s new cabinet swears to strengthen public management

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez led the official swearing-in of new Executive Cabinet members today in Caracas, formalizing strategic appointments to ensure administrative continuity and reinforce institutional loyalty.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez led the official swearing-in ceremony for new Executive Cabinet members today, March 19, from Miraflores Palace in Caracas, formalizing the appointments of key strategic ministers announced last Wednesday. This significant event ensures administrative continuity and reinforces the Bolivarian State’s commitment to technical capacity and institutional loyalty under new leadership.

The ceremony, a direct fulfillment of recent presidential decrees, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing process of national transformation in Venezuela. During her official announcement, Acting President Rodríguez specifically acknowledged the outgoing authorities, commending their unwavering commitment to the nation. She further informed that these former officials are slated to assume new responsibilities within the country’s broader transformation agenda, signaling a strategic reallocation of talent and experience across state functions.

VENEZUELA: ACTING PRESIDENT RODRÍGUEZ APPOINTS NEW DEFENSE MINISTER

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, has appointed General Gustavo González as the new defense minister, replacing Vladimir Padrino, who has held the position since 2014. The acting president thanked Padrino for his service, his loyalty to the nation, and his unwavering commitment as a first-rate soldier in the defense of Venezuela. During her announcement this Wednesday, March 18, Rodríguez highlighted Padrino’s “dedication, his loyalty to the nation, and for having been, throughout all these years, the first soldier in the line of defense of our country. We are certain that he will assume new responsibilities entrusted to him with the same commitment and honor.”

Electrical energy: The acting president also announced the appointment of Rolando Alcalá as the new electrical energy minister. Alcalá is an electrical engineer graduated from the Simón Bolívar University, “and an electrical project specialist with extensive national and international experience. He now assumes the commitment and responsibility of continuing to strengthen the National Electrical System of our country,” explained Rodríguez. She thanked former Minister for Electrical Energy Jorge Márquez Monsalve for his service leading this ministry.

Housing and habitat: Jorge Márquez Monsalve was appointed to a new position as the new housing and habitat minister, “who will be responsible for continuing to promote public policies aimed at guaranteeing the right to decent housing for Venezuelans,” stated Rodríguez, expressing her gratitude to former Minister for Habitat and Housing Raúl Paredes “for his work leading this ministry.”

Sectoral vice president for public works and services: The acting president appointed Juan José Ramírez, the current minister of public works, as the new sectoral vice president for public works and services. “I have full confidence in his extensive experience, technical expertise, and proven commitment,” she explained, “to advancing the strengthening of public services and infrastructure in the country.” Ramírez replaces Jorge Márquez, who previously held this sectoral vice presidency.

Minister for transport: Rodríguez appointed Jacqueline Faría as the new transport minister, “with the responsibility of strengthening this strategic sector for national development and the well-being of Venezuelans.” She thanked Vice Admiral Aníbal Coronado “for his work leading this ministry, who will be moving on to new responsibilities.” Coronado had been appointed on January 16, 2026, by the acting president.

Minister for labor: The acting president announced the appointment of Carlos Alexis Castillo, a Supreme Court justice of the Social Chamber, lawyer, professor, and specialist in labor law, as the new labor minister. She expressed her gratitude for the permission granted by the Supreme Court of Justice to allow him to assume the new duties. She stated that she has full confidence in his professionalism and extensive experience in promoting the well-being and rights of the working class.

Presidential Honor Guard: The acting president also announced on social media the appointment of Major General Henry Navas as the new commander of the Presidential Honor Guard, “with the firm determination to guarantee the protection of the head of state, the security of the nation, and institutional stability. I am certain that he will carry out this high responsibility with patriotic honor and absolute loyalty,” Rodríguez wrote. Navas replaces Gustavo González, who had held the position since January 6.

VENEZUELAN ACTING PRESIDENT DELCY RODRIGUEZ HOSTS U.S. SENATE DELEGATION

The technical and political visit follows up on the road map agreed between Venezuela and the United States to address historical disagreements and strengthen energy cooperation.

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez met with a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee delegation today, March 19, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, aiming to consolidate the diplomatic agenda for mutual benefit, grounded in mutual respect, dialogue, and international law. This visit, characterized by both its technical and political nature, follows a specific roadmap agreed upon between Caracas and Washington. The primary objectives include resolving longstanding historical disagreements and strengthening energy cooperation within the context of pressing global challenges.

The emphasis on structured dialogue reflects a strategic shift towards pragmatic engagement, a commitment that is crucial for fostering stability and development in a volatile global landscape. With these ongoing actions, Venezuela firmly reaffirms its position as a reliable energy provider on the international stage.

VENEZUELA’S NATIONAL ASSEMBLY RECEIVES US CHARGÉ D’AFFAIRES AND US SENATE DELEGATES

The president of the National Assembly (NA), Jorge Rodríguez, reported through social media that the Venezuelan Parliament received a visit from the chargé d’affaires of the United States, Laura Dogu, who was accompanied by a delegation from the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The top representative of Venezuela’s Legislative Branch highlighted that this meeting was carried out with mutual respect: “This meeting is framed within the Peace Dialogue, carried out by the acting president, Delcy Rodríguez… Politics is, and will always be, the instrument for understanding.” During the time of President Hugo Chávez, Venezuela relied less on US ambassadors and increasingly on US chargés d’affaires to carry out diplomatic relations with the United States. These diplomatic relations were severed in 2019 when the first Trump regime recognized Juan Guaidó as the head of state of Venezuela after Guaidó declared himself interim president in a Caracas plaza.

Earlier this month, following the abduction by the US of the democratically elected president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, both parties agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations. This may facilitate Venezuela’s efforts to strengthen its economy in a region that remains highly influenced by the economic, political, and military tentacles of US imperialism.

ACTING PRESIDENT DELCY RODRIGUEZ JOINS VENEZUELAN PEOPLE TO WELCOME WBC TROPHY

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez received the World Baseball Classic 2026 trophy at Miraflores Palace in the celebration of the national team’s unprecedented first title, announcing March 17 as National Baseball Day.

On a day filled with patriotic fervor and widespread joy, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez received the World Baseball Classic 2026 trophy at Miraflores Palace in Caracas. This momentous occasion celebrated the national team’s unprecedented first title in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) where they triumphed decisively over baseball powerhouses, including the most decorated teams from Japan and the United States.

The magnificent trophy, a gleaming symbol of the discipline, perseverance, and unity demonstrated by the Venezuelan tricolor team, entered the palace to widespread and enthusiastic applause.

Members of the Executive Cabinet, deputies from the National Assembly, representatives from various public powers, and aspiring young athletes all gathered to witness the historic moment for the Venezuelan nation. The elaborate ceremony was further enhanced by a vibrant display of national culture, featuring captivating performances by the César Rengifo Children and Youth Theater Movement and the renowned National Orchestra System, adding artistic depth to the sporting celebration.

During her address, Acting President Rodríguez expressed profound gratitude to the Major League Baseball (MLB) players who proudly represented Venezuela on the international stage, acknowledging the invaluable gift they presented to the Venezuelan people. “Thank you for making us feel one hundred percent proud of our territory and what it means to be Venezuelan”, she stated with conviction. Rodríguez also extended sincere congratulations to the tournament organizers and all 20 participating teams, specifically commending the United States team for its exceptionally high competitive level and sportsmanship throughout the championship.

VENEZUELA’A PEOPLE WELCOMES WBC CHAMPIONS

The organized people demanded the release of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Venezuela will give a hero’s welcome to its National Baseball Team today, with nationwide caravans and concerts celebrating the nation’s historic first title after defeating the United States 3-2 in Miami.

The trophy earned by Venezuela’s baseball team is set to receive a jubilant welcome from massive crowds lining the streets this Wednesday, March 18. The nation has been in a continuous state of celebration since securing its inaugural World Baseball Classic (WBC) title, a historic victory achieved by defeating the United States 3-2 in the grand final held Tuesday at LoanDepot park in Miami.

In recognition of this significant achievement, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez decreed today a National Day of Jubilee, declaring it a non-working day with the exception of essential services. “I have decided to decree tomorrow as a National Day of Jubilee, non-working, with the exception of essential service workers, so that our youth can go out into the streets, squares, parks, and fields to celebrate”, she announced via her social media channels. The official reception of the trophy will commence at the Maiquetía International Airport in La Guaira state, from where a series of caravans will embark towards Caracas. Within the capital, five distinct routes are planned, originating from Petare, Propatria, Caricuao, El Valle, and El Recreo.

US ISSUES NEW LICENSE PROTECTING CITGO FROM CREDITORS UNTIL MAY 5

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued General License No. 5V, which protects Citgo Petroleum Corporation, a subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa) in the United States, from creditors until May 5.

The document states that, with this measure, General License 5U of February 2, 2026 is replaced and fully subject to License 5V. This new license entails a ban on transactions related to bonds issued by PDVSA in 2020, known as PDVSA 2020 Bonds, until May 5, 2026, which guarantees Citgo’s shares, after a court approved their sale in December 2025 to pay off Venezuelan debts.

On Wednesday, the Department also announced that it authorized US companies to conduct certain transactions with PDVSA under General License 52, which excludes from sanctions US entities related to the Venezuelan state-owned company or any company in which PDVSA directly or indirectly owns a 50% or greater stake.

US AUTHORIZES COMPANIES TO DO BUSINESS WITH PDVSA

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday authorized U.S. companies to do business with Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), in a significant shift in its policy aimed at increasing the global supply of crude oil.

The measure allows U.S. companies, incorporated before January 2025, to buy and trade Venezuelan oil both domestically and internationally.

This move comes in response to growing pressure on Donald Trump, who is facing a sustained rise in oil prices due to the war with Iran. In recent weeks, the Treasury Department has issued several licenses to increase its involvement in the energy sector.

VENEZUELA BEGAN EXPORTING LIQUEFIED GAS TO COLOMBIA

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez announced on Friday that Venezuela has begun exporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Colombia. The export of LPG to Colombia commenced at the Simón Bolívar Bridge in Táchira state with the transport of butane gas tankers to the neighboring country.

“All the effort we are making is to honor the liberator Simón Bolívar and so that in a few months we can export methane gas by pipeline, so that the Ricaurte gas pipeline can once again be brought back to life to interconnect Venezuela and Colombia with gas,” announced the acting head of state.

This milestone in trade will bring development to the border region between Colombia and Venezuela.