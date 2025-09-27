The world is once again witnessing how the United States uses its military might to bully smaller nations, and this time the target is Venezuela. In recent weeks, Washington has carried out deadly strikes against Venezuelan fishing vessels, killing more than a dozen people while claiming they were part of drug cartels. But who gave the U.S. the right to be judge, jury, and executioner on the high seas?

President Nicolás Maduro is absolutely right to call this what it is—aggression, not “operations.” The U.S. insists its actions took place in international waters, but even if that were true, why does America believe it can police the Caribbean unilaterally? International law is not a blank check for Washington to enforce its will wherever it pleases.

This is about more than drug gangs. The truth is the U.S. cannot accept a sovereign Venezuela that refuses to bow to its dictates. By labeling Venezuelan organizations as “terrorist” and ramping up military deployments in Puerto Rico and the southern Caribbean, the U.S. is preparing the ground for escalation.

Venezuela has every right to defend its people, its waters, and its sovereignty.

Mobilizing the Bolivarian militia is not provocation—it is self-defense. History has taught

Latin America that when the U.S. speaks of “security,” it often means intervention.

The Venezuelan people deserve peace, dignity, and respect for their borders. Instead, Washington is trying to intimidate them through shows of force. But sovereignty is not negotiable, and no amount of U.S. warships can erase a nation’s right to independence.

The international community must see through this hypocrisy and stand with Venezuela against U.S. aggression. This is not just Venezuela’s fight—it is a battle for the principle

that no nation, no matter how powerful, should trample on another’s right to exist free from foreign domination.