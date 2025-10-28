Venezuela’s to declare PM Kamla persona non grata

The National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is today debating a motion to declare Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar persona non grata, in accordance with Article 111 of its internal regulations.

The motion appears on the official agenda of the Assembly’s ordinary session, scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Venezuelan time.

The same agenda includes the second discussion of the “Commandos Bill for the Integral Defence of Venezuela,” a national security law aimed at empowering special military units amid growing regional tensions.

This development follows President Nicolás Maduro’s announcement that Venezuela will suspend all energy negotiations with Port of Spain.

Tensions between both countries have escalated following the docking of a US naval vessel on Sunday and claims from Caracas that the United States, with Trinidad and Tobago’s support, is plotting to provoke an attack on Venezuela — an allegation denied by the T&T Government.